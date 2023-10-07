“Welcome to the NHL, Kid.” Fleury Dumps Bedard During Shootout

In a recent preseason game (Oct. 5) between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild, Pat Maroon picked up his first goal as a member of the Wild to tie it in the third period and Mats Zuccarello scored the shootout winner as the Wild rallied to defeat the Blackhawks 3-2. But that wasn’t the big story of the game, particularly if you are a Connor Bedard or Marc-Andre Fleury fan.

The story of the game was the lesson learned by Bedard that came at the hands of veteran goalie Fleury. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation. When the overtime session didn’t solve the issue, it went to a shootout. The wily Wild goalie faced down the Blackhawks’ Bedard (as well as former NHL MVP Taylor Hall) during the shootout.

What happened made quite an impression, especially on a young player like Bedard.

Bedard Made One Move Too Many & Got an NHL Introduction

The highly touted rookie and the odds-on favorite to win this season’s Calder Trophy had his first NHL shootout chance. The result was an eye-catching and memorable moment. As Chicago’s first shooter against Fleury, Bedard approached him with a series of slick moves.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

For an NHL legend like Fleury and a soon Hockey Hall of Famer, it might have seemed a bit like showing off. Actually, no one can really know what Fleury thought except for inferring from what he did. Although Bedard is known for his incredible puck-handling skill and scoring ability, Fleury would have none of it.

Perhaps, Bedard forgot he was no longer in junior hockey. Whatever, as he approached Fleury, he likely made one move too many. Yes, as Bedard closed in on Fleury, he was able to showcase his agility and stickhandling prowess all the way. But, as he attempted to outmaneuver the veteran goalie, Bedard overplayed his hand.

Fleury quickly seized the opportunity, flashing his stick to execute a well-timed poke check that stripped the puck from Bedard’s control. The stick also “accidentally” happened to trip Bedard, and the Blackhawks rookie soon found himself sprawled on the ice. Landing on his keister, it was an early and humorous lesson about the learning curve that comes with facing veteran NHL opposition.

Fleury Offers Yoda-Like Lesson to the Young Star

In his best Yoda-like manner, Fleury displayed both his sportsmanship and playful side. He quickly skated over to Bedard and gave him a friendly tap on the shinguards. Although it was a gesture that highlighted the camaraderie and respect that exists among NHL players, there was also the hint of a lesson being served – even in the heat of competition.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

From everything we’ve seen about Bedard, he’ll appreciate the event and have a good laugh over it. Surely, his Blackhawks teammates ribbed him – as they probably did Hall, who likewise got dumped by Fleury. Knowing Hall, he probably didn’t take it as good-naturedly as I expected Bedard did.

The missed shootout attempt is only one chapter in the promising book that Bedard will likely write this season. However, it is a reminder that the transition to the NHL can be a challenge, even for the most talented prospects.

Elliotte Friedman Loved What Happened

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on this moment during a discussion on the Jeff Marek Show. He not only had no issues with Fleury’s actions but also appreciated the veteran’s approach. You can hear both hockey analysts talk about the shootout in the video below.

As Friedman shared his thoughts, he believed Fleury was sending Bedard a clear message to “Get off my lawn, kid.” He believed the playful and competitive interaction brought to his mind the character Richard Vernon played from the iconic 1985 movie “The Breakfast Club.” For those who recall this classic John Hughes movie, Vernon’s character hints at the generation gap when adults and teens try to communicate effectively.

Friedman shared his admiration for Fleury’s response, emphasizing that it showcased the essence of an elite athlete. He highlighted that Fleury has been in the NHL for two decades, where he’s achieved remarkable success. Despite having nothing left to prove, Fleury’s competitive spirit remains as strong as ever.

A Preseason Game Is Still Competition for Elite Athletes

In a preseason game where some players might take it easy, Fleury’s dedication to competition revealed itself. He didn’t appreciate the shootout antics and was willing to give it right back to Bedard (and, for good measure, Hall as well). According to Friedman, this mindset is what separates great athletes from the rest.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fleury didn’t view the preseason only as a warm-up. For him, it was a chance to compete. Regardless of the situation, his commitment to his game remains unwavering.

Friedman applauded the entire event, noting that moments like these make sports memorable. Bedard’s encounter with Fleury will likely remain a part of his NHL journey, serving as a welcome-to-the-NHL moment that will be remembered for years to come.

As For Bedard, His Hockey Journey Is Only Beginning

As Bedard continues his NHL journey, all these early experiences will become stepping stones in his further development. He has undeniable talent, determination, and a wonderful “la joie de vivre.” There’s no doubt in my mind that he will make a significant impact on the NHL over the years to come.

In the world of professional sports, these instances of competition and camaraderie remind us of the dedication and passion that drive elite athletes to excel, even in preseason matchups. Fleury’s actions show the spirit of competition and the unwavering commitment that defines the best in the game.

In fact, maybe Bedard and Fleury will share a beer next time the veteran goalie comes to Chicago. However, that can’t happen for a few years now. The legal drinking age in Illinois has been 21 since 1980.

