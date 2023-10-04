Blackhawks Would Benefit From Playing Bedard with Reichel

The Chicago Blackhawks have two preseason games left before the real deal begins on Oct. 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s hard to put stock into preseason combinations as they’re subject to change and usually formed for the coaching staff to see what they’re working with, but two lines have stuck like glue: the top-six, Connor Bedard’s line (first line), and Lukas Reichel’s line (second line).

However, in a recent article from Christian Rupp of NHL.com (Germany), Bedard expressed a desire to play with Reichel, which would be a smart thing to deploy.

Bedard and Reichel Pairing Was Noted Early On

When the Blackhawks won the draft lottery in May and knew they were going to land Connor Bedard, the first thought was that Reichel was going to play on the first line with Bedard and whomever they signed in free agency, which turned out to be Taylor Hall, and it made perfect sense. On a team that is expected to struggle, put your best two players together and see what they can do. However, the Blackhawks look to have different plans with Reichel and Bedard. Since training camp started, they have been playing on separate lines, and even during the scrimmages, they have played on different teams.



The top-six lines have mostly been Taylor Hall – Connor Bedard – Ryan Donato and Philipp Kurashev – Lukas Reichel – Andreas Athanasiou. All these players have already developed a semblance of chemistry with each other. Reichel, Kurashev, and Athansiou were established last season, and Bedard and his linemates have done okay. Even with recent injuries to Donato and Kurashev, and Kurashev likely being out to start the season, a Bedard and Reichel pairing is still not something head coach Luke Richardson wants to try just yet. But is a shake-up really necessary? Well, it’s something Bedard would like to see.

When asked about his thoughts on Reichel, Bedard responded,

He’s a really good player. You can see that in training, but also in the highlight films. He has so much talent, is clever, and showed what he can do in the final spurt of the season. I think he’s going to be a great player and I’m looking forward to watching him. It would be great to be able to play with someone like him. He would make it a lot easier for me out there. Via Google Translate

Bedard and Reichel’s playing time has mainly come from the power play, as they have gotten some shifts together. In a short glimpse, they seemed to be finding each other, which is what you hope to see.

Blackhawks Taking the Kane & Toews Route

It looks like the Blackhawks are taking the Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane approach with Bedard and Reichel as far as keeping them separated unless need be. From preseason, it has been obvious that Reichel and Bedard are the sole drivers of offense. During the scrimmages, they were the ones exchanging goals, and during the preseason games, their line shifts have been noticeable, so keeping them apart is sensible for depth purposes.

Still, something else stands out about the preseason games. Bedard has four assists, and a majority of those assists came from playing with playmakers. The first assist was on a Kurashev goal, and the second assist was an Andreas Athanasiou overtime goal. Kurashev, Reichel, and Athanasiou all share a similar game style of high-level playmakers, which is a trait that Bedard’s Regina Pats coach John Paddock mentioned works best with him. (from ‘Regina Pats coach John Paddock on Connor Bedard: Center or wing? Linemates? Expectations?’ – The Athletic – 05/16/2023).

Hall and Donato carry those traits, too, but Reichel’s game is definitely more flashy and speedy, which is more comparable with Bedard’s style.

The roadblock here is that the Blackhawks said Reichel is a center from here on out, even though he mostly played left wing last year. So, placing him with Bedard would have Reichel moving back to the wing, which doesn’t seem like something they want to mess with at the moment, especially because he has done well. They can choose to keep them apart during the season, but preseason is when they must try these things out, as it’s the perfect opportunity. Although it is unclear where both of them will play in the final two games, I think the team needs to give it a shot.



The best argument is that it is something Bedard wants. If your new face of the franchise is saying what would benefit him is to play with Reichel, then that deserves some attention. Granted, it’s hard to break up the two lines that have had success together, but Donato can move down to the second line if they are to put them together. He has experience playing everywhere in the lineup, so he could nicely fill Reichel’s spot on the second line and put Athanasiou at center.

Blackhawks Short-Term Solution May Be Key to Success

Moreover, sometimes, with a shakeup comes confidence. Both Bedard and Reichel could use some goals before the season starts to give them a boost. Reichel has none but has played excellent overall, and Bedard did get an empty-net goal on Oct. 3 against the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-2 win but showed signs of wanting a better one. It’s the heart of a competitor. Although their capabilities are known, it would help them feel even more confident going into the NHL season. The preseason has had its bumps for the Blackhawks, despite their 2-1-1 record, and although the games don’t count, you still want to put the best foot forward for the team to succeed. So, go nuclear. It might be a short-term solution for the Blackhawks, but it is an option that could yield positive results.

Bedard and Reichel have also grown very close, as their lockers are next to each other, and Bedard mentioned to the media, “It’s a lot of fun talking to him, watching him in practice, being with him in drills. I enjoy being with him.” The chemistry is building off the ice, which is a good sign for on-ice production.

In conclusion, their pairing in the future may mainly come during the power play, when the team is down a goal in crunch time, or when the team needs an overall spark, like Kane and Toews, which is justifiable. However, the signs are there that it could work and can give the organization an idea of how it could look during the regular season. Why not give it a whirl and end the preseason on a fun and high note?