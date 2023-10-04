Wild’s Next Move is to Extend Ryan Hartman

The Minnesota Wild have been making significant moves over the past week, securing contract extensions for key players like Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno. Now, the spotlight is on Ryan Hartman, a versatile centerman whose contract extension is eagerly awaited. Reports suggest that he is on the verge of signing a multi-year deal, and it’s debatable whether a long deal worth $5-$6 million annually is the best course of action. Here’s a look at why extending him on these terms is the best-case scenario for the Wild.

Hartman’s Versatility and Consistency

One of the primary reasons to lock down Hartman is his versatility. He is a proven valuable asset for the Wild, capable of playing both center and on the wing effectively. He has turned himself into a reliable first-line center on a playoff team. His adaptability allows the team to fill gaps in the lineup and make quick adjustments when needed. His consistent play throughout his time in Minnesota has allowed him to contribute across all situations, be it on the power play, penalty kill, or even strength play.

Defensive Prowess

Hartman’s defensive skills are a standout feature of his game. In an era when two-way players are highly valued, he excels in his ability to stifle opposing offenses and get under opponents’ skin.

Ryan Hartman, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His solid positioning, ability to win key faceoffs, and willingness to block shots make him an invaluable asset in tight games and during penalty-kill situations. His presence in the defensive zone provides stability to the lineup, allowing the team to shut down opposing offenses effectively.

Hartman’s Leadership and Work Ethic

Hartman brings more than just skill to the Wild; he’s a leader in the locker room and on the ice. His strong work ethic, tenacity, and commitment to the team’s success make him a positive influence on his teammates.

These intangibles are as important as on-ice performance in building a winning culture within an organization. Hartman’s leadership qualities make him worth a long-term investment by the Wild.

Offensive Upside

At 29 years old, Hartman is still in the prime of his career. Signing him to a five to six-year deal would ensure that the Wild have his services for the rest of this crucial period of his career, allowing him to remain with the organization into his mid to late 30s. His potential to be a consistent 30-plus goal scorer is another reason to sign him long-term.

Comparable on the Wild

Hartman is not the most conventional first-line center, which is why the Wild may be reluctant to pay him like one. The Wild might point to fellow center Joel Eriksson Ek as a contract comparable. Eriksson Ek stepped up when Hartman was hurt in the 2022-23 regular season. With increased ice time and responsibility, he looked comfortable and put up a career-high in points, with 23 goals and 61 points in 78 games; similar to Hartman in 2021-22, but he had four more points and was more of a scoring threat with 34 goals.

Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild scores a goal past Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars in the second overtime period in Game One of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Sam Hodde/NHLI via Getty Images)

That being said, the Wild should try to sign Hartman to a similar deal ($5.25 million average annual value – AAV). A five to six-year deal worth $5.5 million to $6.5 million AAV is very reasonable for both player and team and would make Hartman the third highest-paid forward on the team behind Kirill Kaprisov ($9 million AAV) and Matthew Boldy ($7 million AAV). An extension in that range would also secure Hartman as a core piece of the roster without putting the organization tight against the cap going forward, even with the $14.7 million in dead cap due to the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts.

Securing key players long-term is crucial for a team’s success. Hartman’s versatility, defensive prowess, leadership, and potential to be a 30-plus goal scorer every season make him an ideal candidate for a long-term contract extension. In doing so, the team can ensure stability, strengthen their core, and manage their salary cap effectively. It is the best-case scenario for the Wild, Hartman, and their fans as they look to compete at the highest level for years to come.