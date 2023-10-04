Maple Leafs’ Preseason Fun: A Cowan, Minten & Knies Line

Toronto Maple Leafs fans, let’s dream for a bit. Preseason wins are nice, but ultimately, they’re quickly forgotten. How about the possibility of a preseason game – and there are two games remaining against the Detroit Red Wings – that might give fans of the Blue & White something to remember?

Is a Sneak Preview of the Maple Leafs’ Future Possible?

How fun would it be if we could get a sneak peek of what the team might look like in a couple of seasons? Someone on the Maple Leafs’ coaching staff must have thought of this already, but if they haven’t, here’s my idea.

I’d love to see head coach Sheldon Keefe assemble a “kid line” for just one game. The players? Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, and Matthew Knies. The goal? To catch a glimpse of their potential.

I might be wrong, but this one-game experiment would generate fan excitement and offer a taste of what lies ahead for the Maple Leafs. So, why not give it a shot, Keefe? Let’s see Minten, Knies, and Cowan together for a single preseason game and let our imaginations see the possibilities.

Each of the Three Prospects Has Earned Another Game

It’s not as if the three youngsters have struggled during the preseason. They might get overwhelmed by the experience and skill of seasoned NHL veterans on the Red Wings. Then, again, they might not. It would be nice to throw them a challenge (and a bit of a bone as well).

Here are short preseason reviews of the three.

Fraser Minten

Minten has been a standout performer and has left a positive impression with his excellent play. In four games, the 19-year-old center has a goal and three assists, showcasing some unexpected yet highly promising talent.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Minten has emerged as one of the team’s top prospects. He has an impressive hockey IQ, seamless chemistry with linemates, and remarkable leadership abilities. Although he is likely to return to junior, his preseason display suggests a bright future ahead.

Despite being a lower draft pick, he’s surpassed expectations with remarkable speed and on-ice intelligence. Keefe has praised Minten not only for his vocal presence on the ice but also for his remarkable leadership qualities. He consistently offers insightful suggestions and displays a level of confidence beyond his years. Signs point to Minten becoming a valuable asset sooner than anticipated, making him a player to watch as he continues his development.

Matthew Knies

Knies has lived up to expectations during the preseason, showcasing his skills and potential to be a key player for the Maple Leafs. In five games, the 20-year-old forward has scored two goals and three assists (for an impressive five points). Given his late-season impact and playoff contributions in 2023, Knies was anticipated to perform well, and he has certainly delivered. His chemistry with Minten has been a highlight, underscoring their potential partnership.

Looking ahead, Knies is expected to continue his development with the big team this season, and his preseason performance has left no doubt about his place in the Maple Leafs’ lineup. With a unique combination of determination, skill, speed, and power, Knies is ready to join the team’s top six.

Easton Cowan

Cowan, the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick in the 2023 Draft, is another standout player in the preseason. Over three games, the 18-year-old has demonstrated his immense potential by scoring a goal and two assists.

Despite initial doubts about his high draft selection, Cowan has proven himself during every exhibition game. His relentless drive and blazing speed earned him my nickname, “potato chips,” because Keefe just couldn’t stop wanting a taste of what he could do on the ice.

Cowan brings an irresistible excitement to the game. Throughout the preseason, he has consistently shown a commitment to making an impact, with no subpar games. While Cowan, like Minten, is likely to return to junior for further development, both players are determined to have highly productive seasons.

This Trio of Young Prospects Has Caught Our Attention

It was my friend and sometimes writing partner Stan Smith who first hinted at the idea. He wrote me about being a bit nostalgic about the days when the team was lousy because it was filled with young players eager to prove themselves in the NHL. In the old bad days of the team, playing the youngsters carried fewer consequences and showcased the raw potential of these budding stars much earlier in their careers.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the note, Stan shared how excited he was by this trio of young prospects, and the prospect (my bad pun, not Stan’s) of seeing more of them this season would excite him.

Probably smarter – but less fun – heads will prevail, and the kids will be developed wisely by the organization. Still, the idea of seeing Knies, Minten, and Cowan share the ice for a single preseason game is too tantalizing not to call for. While it’s evident Knies has made a strong case for a permanent spot on the roster, Minten and Cowan will likely have to wait.

That’s why I propose this one-time experiment – let’s see what they can do together for a game.

Knies, Minten, and Cowan Are Still Around – Why Not?

All three of these young talents remain with the team, and the Maple Leafs are making efforts to integrate them into the organization this preseason. They recognize their potential and want them to be a part of the team’s future.

So, Keefe, why not give it a shot? Let’s see Knies, Minten, and Cowan unite for just one game. It would be a treat for fans and a glimpse into the exciting future that lies ahead for the Maple Leafs.