1 Trade Candidate From Each Metropolitan Team in 2023-24

Last week (Sep. 28), I discussed one trade candidate from each Central Division team heading into the 2023-24 season. Now, for the third installment of this four-part trade candidates mini-series, I will focus on the Metropolitan Division. Depending on how the campaign goes, we could see some pretty intriguing players on the move from the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina Hurricanes: Jack Drury

While Brett Pesce, a big subject of offseason trade rumors, may be the juicy pick for the Carolina Hurricanes, I’m not sure how likely a move during the regular season is with the club having Stanley Cup aspirations. Thus, for this pick, let’s go with Jack Drury.

Jack Drury, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Drury, 23, reportedly requested a trade from the Hurricanes last season, and a change of scenery may do the young center some good, especially if it gives him more playing time. (from ‘Carolina Hurricanes offseason: Which players are locks to stay? Who might be gone?, The Athletic, 6/8/23). The New York native appeared in a career-high 38 games last season for Carolina, posting two goals and eight points.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic

The Columbus Blue Jackets had a big offseason, adding Ivan Provorov, Damon Severson, and new top prospect Adam Fantilli. However, if this is not enough for them to bounce back from their disastrous 2022-23 season, one player to watch in trade talks is Jack Roslovic. The Columbus native is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at season’s end, and he could be a decent rental at the deadline. In 77 games last season, he had 11 goals and 44 points.

New Jersey Devils: Vitek Vanecek

The New Jersey Devils have Stanley Cup aspirations after their outstanding 2022-23 season. However, one cause for concern on their roster is in the net. If the Devils want to add a proven elite goalie for their expected playoff run like, say, Connor Hellebuyck, Vitek Vanecek would likely need to be a part of the deal.

Vitek Vanecek, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Vanecek, 27, had a solid first regular season with the Devils, posting a 33-11-4 record, a 2.45 goals-against average (GAA), and a .911 save percentage (SV%). However, he struggled mightily in the postseason, sporting a 4.64 GAA and a .825 SV% in seven games. This poor play in the postseason could lead to the Devils looking for an upgrade during the season.

New York Islanders: Oliver Wahlstrom

The 2023-24 season is a make-or-break campaign for Oliver Wahlstrom. The 2018 first-round pick has struggled to hit his full potential, and the New York Islanders are hoping he finally takes a step forward this season. If he does not, a change of scenery may be beneficial for the 23-year-old winger’s development.

New York Rangers: Zac Jones

Zac Jones is a potential trade candidate heading into the new season. The 22-year-old is currently in a tough spot, as he appears to be the odd man out in the New York Rangers’ defensive group. Free-agent signing Erik Gustafsson is expected to be on the left side of their third pairing, while the Rangers’ right side is set with Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba, and Braden Schneider.

Jones is also eligible for waivers this season. As a result, it could make sense for them to move him, rather than have him hit the wire or stay on the NHL roster as an extra defenseman.

Philadelphia Flyers: Travis Konecny

The Philadelphia Flyers started a proper rebuild this offseason, trading away players like Provorov and Kevin Hayes. This is expected to carry over to the regular season, and one Flyer whom we should pay attention to in trade talks is Travis Konecny.

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Konecny’s trade value is very high after a career-best season in 2022-23. In 60 games played, he had 31 goals to go along with 61 points. The 26-year-old also has a bargain $5.5 million cap until the end of the 2024-25 season and zero trade protection. Thus, the Flyers are in a good position to move him for multiple assets that should help their rebuild.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Ty Smith

After clearing waivers last week, Ty Smith is a player whom the Pittsburgh Penguins could look to move. Although no teams claimed him on waivers, there could still be trade interest in him during the season. Injuries always occur throughout the campaign, and Smith is a former first-round pick with upside. In nine games last season with the Penguins, he had one goal and four points.

Washington Capitals: Anthony Mantha

Anthony Mantha was on the trade block this offseason, but there were no takers. This is understandable, as he had a rough 2022-23 season and carries a $5.7 million cap hit until the end of this season. However, if he turns things around and the Capitals end up struggling again this season, he could get some attention as a rental at the deadline. There is also the chance that a rebuilding team takes on his contract for a notable sweetener or two.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how many of these trade candidates from the Metropolitan Division end up being moved this season.