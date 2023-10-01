Rangers News & Rumors: Chytil, Stamkos & Emberson

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, Rangers forward Filip Chytil is making progress with his day-to-day upper-body injury. Meanwhile, with extension talks being quiet between Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning, could the future Hall of Famer be a realistic trade target for the Rangers at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline? Lastly, the Rangers lost defenseman Ty Emberson to the San Jose Sharks through waivers. Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Oct. 1) Rangers News & Rumors column.

Chytil Returns to the Ice

According to Larry Brooks, Chytil resumed skating on his own before yesterday’s (Sep. 30) full-team practice. Although he was not a participant in the team practice, it is quite encouraging that he has resumed skating. The 2017 first-round pick has been sidelined with an upper-body injury over the last handful of days.

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Chytil, 24, is heading into the 2023-24 season with the expectation of building off his breakout campaign. In 74 games last season with the Rangers, he posted 22 goals, 23 assists, and 45 points. These were all new career highs for him, but one has to wonder if he will have more in the tank this campaign.

Now that Chytil is starting to get back on the ice, it will only be a matter of time before he is good to go for game action. Once he is ready, we will need to watch him closely, as the center could be in store for a big season.

Could the Rangers Target Stamkos This Season?

In a recent article for The Hockey News, Matthew Mugno discussed the prospect of the Rangers targeting Stamkos at the deadline. He noted that the uncertainty surrounding Stamkos’ future in Tampa Bay makes him a player whom the Rangers should look at.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning, 2021 Stanley Cup (Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images)

A lot would need to go wrong for the Lightning’s season for them to even consider the idea of trading their captain away. Things are not off to a hot start for them right now, however, as star netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the season. Thus, if the Lightning struggle this season and end up not viewing Stamkos as a long-term part of their future, perhaps it would be wise for the Rangers to at least call about him.

Stamkos, 33, would be a massive addition to the Rangers’ roster if acquired. Given the Rangers’ depth down the middle, he would likely be used as a top-six winger, which is something they certainly could use. However, for such a move to have any chance of occurring, Stamkos would need to waive his full no-movement clause (NMC).

Emberson Finds New Home With Sharks

As noted above, Emberson’s time with the Rangers is over, as he was claimed off waivers by the Sharks. Although it is never the best news to lose defensive depth, this also could be a move that benefits Emberson’s development from here.

Emberson’s chances of making the Rangers’ in the near future were quite low. That is not a knock on the player but rather a testament to the Rangers’ depth on the right side. The trio of Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba, and Braden Schneider is impressive and should make up their right side for a long time. Yet, Emberson has now joined a Sharks team with an immensely weak right side. This, in turn, could lead to him receiving bottom-pairing minutes, depending on how well he performs during the rest of the preseason with San Jose.

Emberson, 23, spent all of the 2022-23 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hartford Wolf Pack. In 69 games played, he had seven goals, 27 points, and a plus-17 rating. It was a strong season for him, and now it will be intriguing to see how he performs with the Sharks.