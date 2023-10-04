NHL Rumors: Senators, Rangers, Kraken, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators waived a couple of players in the hopes that a waiver claim might free up the money needed to sign Shane Pinto. What now that they weren’t claimed? Are the New York Rangers growing tired of waiting for Alexis Lafreniere to find his game? How close are the Seattle Kraken on extensions for Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle? Finally, has Noah Gregor done enough to earn a contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Can Senators Trade Bernard-Docker or Sokolov?

Seeing as how the Senators still need to sign Shane Pinto and placing players on waivers to free up salary didn’t work, a trade might be the only remaining option for the Sens to get the cap space they need. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun writes: “My sense is there is interest in defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker and winger Egor Sokolov, who were placed on waivers Tuesday at 2 PM. Bernard-Docker’s one-way contract for two years is a hurdle, but there are a few teams talking about Sokolov.”

The Senators need to make a move to free up money as speculation is that Pinto is looking at around $2.5 million to sign with the team.

Might the Rangers Be Growing Tired of Lafreniere’s Struggles?

In their latest piece for The Hockey News, Stan Fischler and Stefen Rosner delved into the NHL’s current trade and rumor mill, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by Alexis Lafreniere in New York. Despite being the first overall pick, Lafreniere has continued to struggle, prompting discussions about the possibility of a parting of ways between the player and the team.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The reluctance to trade a top prospect is understandable, yet Lafreniere’s difficulties in meeting the high expectations set for him have raised concerns. The article suggests that a separation might be in the best interests of both Lafreniere and the Rangers, allowing both parties to move forward independently. On a more positive note, the Rangers have found solace in the growth of Kaapo Kakko, their 2019 second-round pick, who has overcome earlier challenges to establish himself as a promising NHL player.

Kraken Working on Beniers and Eberle Deals

According to Geoff Baker, the Kraken beat reporter for the Seattle Times, there are discussions about the contract duration for Matty Beniers, with options ranging from a two-to-three-year “bridge” deal to a more extended agreement. From the perspective of GM Ron Francis, committing to at least a five-year term or even longer seems ideal. Opting for a longer-term deal appears necessary to secure a player of Matty’s caliber at a reasonable cost.

Baker writes:

I’m not privy to discussions between Beniers and the Kraken, though they’ve no doubt exchanged broad details of what each side is looking for. A “bridge” deal for Beniers would usually cover two or three RFA seasons and still leave him primed for a big raise in Year 4 before hitting the open market if he wants. So, that would mean transferring leverage to Beniers that he doesn’t currently have. It’s probably more beneficial for the team to lock him up longer and get a cheaper back-end deal on some of his UFA seasons. That is, if the Kraken believe he’ll grow into a star player. source – ‘Kraken mailbag: Is it time to worry about Matty Beniers’ contract?’ – Geoff Baker – Seattle Times – 09/23/2023

Simultaneously, Francis faces the challenge of retaining Jordan Eberle, who is in the final season of his original five-year contract with the Islanders. Eberle has proven to be an excellent fit both on and off the ice for the team, making it likely that negotiations will yield a favorable outcome for the Kraken. Finding the right balance between short-term flexibility and long-term stability is crucial for Seattle as they navigate these contract discussions.

Noah Gregor Likely to be Signed by Maple Leafs

According to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, “It feels like a foregone conclusion that Gregor will earn a contract, whether it’s right away or, if injuries to Klingberg and Järnkrok linger, a few days into the season.” Noting that the winger has done enough on his PTO to warrant heavy consideration for a deal, Gregor has played well, scored, added speed to the team’s bottom six and showed well when auditioned on the penalty kill.

