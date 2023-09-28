1 Trade Candidate From Each Central Division Team in 2023-24

Earlier this week, I went over one trade candidate from each Atlantic Division team heading into the 2023-24 season. Now, in the second installment of this trade candidates mini-series, I will take a look at the Central Division. Depending on how the season plays out, we could see some notable names dealt from the Central. Let’s go over them now.

Arizona Coyotes: Jason Zucker

The Arizona Coyotes made a notable move when they signed Jason Zucker this summer. However, with this being a one-year pact and the Coyotes still expected to be a non-playoff team in 2023-24, Zucker stands out as a prime rental candidate.

Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Zucker, 31, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, posting 27 goals and 48 points in 78 games. Contenders would love to add that kind of scoring to their lineups for the postseason, so don’t be surprised if he’s a hot commodity at the deadline this season.

Chicago Blackhawks: Nick Foligno

With the Chicago Blackhawks winning the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, they made sure to bring in more veteran talent to help him get adjusted to the NHL. One player they added is Nick Foligno, and his leadership and experience should be great for the rebuilding Blackhawks to have around. Yet, when noting that he inked a one-year pact, he, like Zucker, is another likely rental at this year’s deadline.

Related: Meet the New Blackhawks: Nick Foligno

Foligno, 35, was very good for the Boston Bruins last season. While playing fourth-line minutes, the Buffalo native posted 10 goals, 26 points, 147 hits, and a plus-18 rating. If he can have another campaign like this in 2023-24 and Chicago is out of the playoff race, several teams will pursue him at the deadline.

Colorado Avalanche: Sam Girard

Sam Girard has been no stranger to the rumor mill in the past, and this is likely to carry over to 2023-24. The Avalanche have an immensely deep left side consisting of him, Bowen Byram, and Devon Toews. With that, they have other areas they need to improve more and Toews is due for a raise with his next contract. Thus, there’s a chance that Girard could be expendable for the right price.

Sam Girard, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Girard, 25, had six goals, 37 points, and a minus-10 rating in 76 games last season. Teams looking to improve the left side of their defensive group would likely love to add him. Yet, he would be more than a rental, as he has a $5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Dallas Stars: Thomas Harley

The Dallas Stars are in win-now mode and should be aggressive at the deadline because of it. The right side of their defensive group could use a major boost, but to land a top-four defenseman, they may need to move a notable prospect like Thomas Harley. Harley, 22, impressed in the playoffs this past season, posting one goal and nine points in 19 games. He looked NHL-ready and several rebuilders would likely love to have him.

Minnesota Wild: Jon Merrill

The Minnesota Wild are expected to compete for a playoff spot this season. However, due to the Ryan Suter and Zach Parise buyout penalties, they may have a hard time adding notable talent to their group at the deadline. Thus, they could first look to move out some salary, and Jon Merill could make sense as a trade candidate because of it.

Latest News & Highlights

Merrill carries a $1.2 million cap hit, and that is a decent chunk of change for a potential seventh defenseman. Thus, perhaps they could look to offload his salary elsewhere this season.

Nashville Predators: Tyson Barrie

The Nashville Predators have four NHL-caliber right-shot defensemen in Luke Schenn, Alexandre Carrier, Dante Fabbro, and Tyson Barrie. With Barrie entering the final season of his deal, he certainly could be moved this season, especially if the Predators are out of the playoff hunt at the deadline.

Tyson Barrie, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Barrie, 32, had a strong season in 2022-23, posting 13 goals and 55 points in 85 games split between the Edmonton Oilers and Predators. Teams in need of an offensive defenseman should have the Victoria native on their radar this season.

St. Louis Blues: Jakub Vrana

Expectations for the St. Louis Blues this season are not particularly high. If they are out of the playoff race again in 2023-24, Jakub Vrana will be a prime rental candidate. The 27-year-old thrived following his trade to the Blues last season, posting 10 goals and four assists in 20 games. If he keeps this pace up this campaign and is made available, he will receive plenty of interest on the trade market at the deadline.

Winnipeg Jets: Connor Hellebuyck & Mark Scheifele

Yes, we are breaking the rules and going with two players for the Winnipeg Jets. Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele were two of the biggest names in the rumor mill this offseason. If the Jets are out of the playoff race at the deadline and these two are not signed, one has to wonder if they could be dealt as rentals.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Until new deals are signed for each of these players, they will continue to be the subject of trade speculation. It will be fun to see what happens with them from here.

Alas, it is clear that the Central Division has some pretty intriguing trade candidates heading into the new season. Time will tell how many of them end up being moved during the campaign. For our next edition of 2023-24 trade candidates, we will focus on the Metropolitan Division. Stay tuned.