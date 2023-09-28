Canucks News & Rumors: Luongo, Schneider, Pettersson & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks announced Roberto Luongo’s Ring of Honour induction date. Also, Cory Schneider announced his retirement from professional hockey. Additionally, an update on Elias Pettersson’s contract negotiations.

The Canucks announced Luongo will be inducted into the Ring of Honour on Dec. 14. The team will take on the Florida Panthers, who the Canucks acquired the goaltender from in 2006 and traded back to in 2014. Luongo was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year along with Henrik and Daniel Sedin.

The 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Bill Carnegie (son of Herb Carnegie) Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Henrik Sedin, and Daniel Alfredsson (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“We are glad to officially have a date set for Roberto’s incredibly well-deserved induction to the Canucks Ring of Honour,” president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said. “He is one of the greatest players to ever represent this team and his legacy continues in Vancouver to this day. As proud as we are to recognize Roberto with this achievement, it is as much of an honour for the organization and our fans to be able to celebrate him again in our building.”

During his time with the Canucks, Luongo played the best hockey of his career. He is the all-time leader in wins with 252 and career shutouts in 38 games. He made the most saves in a game with 72 in a 2007 Stanley Cup Playoff game, and he has the most wins in a season with 47, and most games started in a single with 75, both in the 2006-07 season. He was a Vezina Trophy finalist in two of the eight seasons with the club. Luongo helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2011.

“Roberto is one of the greatest Canucks of all time and we are thrilled to be able to officially congratulate him and celebrate all his accomplishments with this franchise,” said team owner Francesco Aquilini. “For eight years, he amazed and entertained us, brought us to our feet, and made us believe. He was a true professional who led by example, both on and off the ice, and we look forward to permanently recognizing him in the Ring of Honour alongside other Vancouver Canucks legends.”

Schneider Announces Retirement

On Tuesday, former Canuck Schneider announced his retirement from the NHL. He played 13 seasons in the league, five of which he spent in Vancouver.

The Canucks drafted him with the 26th overall pick in 2004. He made his NHL debut in the 2008-09 season, starting in five games, but didn’t become a full-time NHLer until the 2010-11 season. Schneider backed up Luongo, starting in 22 games and posting a 16-4-2 record with a .929 save percentage, 2.23 goals against average and a shutout. He won the William M. Jennings Trophy, along with Luongo as they played for the team with the fewest goals against in 2010-11. He played a few more games in the 2011-12 season before becoming the starter in the 2012-13 season. He played in 30 of the team’s 48 games that season, posting a 17-9-4 record.

However, the Canucks traded him to the New Jersey Devils in the offseason and acquired the ninth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. The Canucks drafted Bo Horvat, while Schneider became the starting goaltender for the Devils. He played 311 games with the club over seven seasons before joining the New York Islanders in the 2021-22 season, playing one game with the club.

The DailyFaceoff’s Frank Seravalli joined Sekeres and Price and discussed Pettersson’s contract negotiations. He said he doesn’t believe the forward is leaving Vancouver, and the reason for delay is due to Pettersson’s belief that he is a consistent 102-110-point player, and wants a contract that reflects that. David Pastrnak’s eight-year, $90 million deal ($11.250 million average annual value) is likely what the forward is aiming for.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Most believed the reason for the delay was to see how the team performed in the 2023-24 season. However, as Servalli added, there is a delay because the Canucks haven’t offered him a deal of that value and want to see him repeat his success from last season. Therefore, the 2023-24 season has more to do with Pettersson’s performance than the teams regarding the forward’s next contract.

Tocchet on Joshua, Di Giuseppe and Aman

Head coach Rich Tocchet commented on multiple player’s performance at training camp this week. He discussed Dakota Joshua and expressed some disappointment in his play (from ‘Canucks: ‘Pick it up’ — Rick Tocchet’s blunt message to Dakota Joshua,’ The Province, September 26, 2023).

“And Dakota, he’s got to pick it up. That’s it, quite frankly,” Tocchet said. “I’m not going to go into some other factors, but he has to, he’s got to try to win a job.”

Tocchet added others are competing for his roster spot, and the forward needs to pick it up. Joshua is competing for a spot on the fourth line, and the Canucks have a lot of players looking to make the main roster. If the forward doesn’t improve, it won’t be a surprise if the Canucks send him to Abbotsford.

Meanwhile, the head coach praised Phil Di Giuseppe Nils Aman and Jack Studnicka. He said Di Giuseppe played well with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser last season, helping them on the forecheck. As for Aman and Studnicka, he said the two deserve an opportunity to get a shot to make the main roster.

“He (Aman) came in bigger, he’s been skating hard, he deserves the opportunity to be in that situation. There’s still two weeks away, but I’m a big fan of him,” Tocchet said. “I think Studnicka deserves a shot to practice with that group. They look fast out there. And they can check.”