Flames Smart to Extend & Name Backlund Captain

That’s right Calgary Flames fans, rejoice. Mikael Backlund isn’t going anywhere, and he’s officially the team’s leader. It was announced on Wednesday that Backlund has re-signed with the club for two years and was concurrently named the 21st captain in franchise history. As a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and aging veteran player, it worried many fans and local media that he may elect to pursue better opportunities to win with another team. This was made especially prominent after the Flames’ disappointing 2022-23 season, in which they missed the playoffs one year after finishing first in the Pacific Division.

Backlund was rightfully undecided on re-signing in April after last season ended, and didn’t provide very positive input when asked about it via a media outlet in his native Sweden in the summer. It made sense that he wanted to wait and see how the Flames would shape up this season, especially after the front office and coaching staff overhaul that took place. It was rumoured that he asked former general manager Brad Treliving for a trade but rescinded said request upon head coach Darryl Sutter’s dismissal. Regardless, “Backs” is back, and it’s time to look at why he was named captain and how this news shapes the rest of the Flames’ 2023-24 season.

Backlund’s Immense Leadership Capabilities

All of the intangibles that make a successful captain are ones that Backlund exhibits. He certainly has the playing resume. He is the longest-tenured active Flame, having suited up in 908 career games, which is third in franchise history. He was chosen by the organization in the first round, 24th overall back in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft and made his debut on Jan. 8, 2009. Since then, he has produced 185 goals (12th all-time, franchise) and 492 points (ninth), as well as 12 goals and 22 points in 42 career playoff matches, all whilst donning the Flaming ‘C’. Backlund has aged like fine wine as well. At 34 years of age, he set his career-high in points and assists this past season with 56 and 37, respectively, and was just a goal short of 20. This is due to his rigorous work in the gym, where he puts in the time and sets an example for those around him.

Mikael Backlund after winning the King Clancy Trophy (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Off the ice, Backlund is renowned for his charitable work and hours spent giving back to the city of Calgary and surrounding communities. For his efforts, he was awarded the NHL’s King Clancy Trophy for 2022-23, an award given to the NHL player deemed to have made the biggest impact in humanitarian contributions. In the locker room, no current Flame is listened to and respected more than “Backs”. Even during the last few seasons without a captain, most players viewed Backlund as the impromptu. In an interview with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, defenceman Rasmus Andersson stated that they “see Backs as the captain but without the ‘C’ he couldn’t do everything he wanted.” Being that he’s been a Flame since 2009, he has learned from two of the best in franchise history: Jarome Iginla and Mark Giordano. Much of their successful traits have clearly rubbed off on him.

What Does This Mean for the Flames?

Obviously, these moves are the best-case scenario for all involved parties. Backlund has job security and trust instilled in him, the team retains a talented contributor on a good deal, the players get their much-needed captain, and the fans get to see a homegrown veteran favourite carry the torch. There is a figurehead to answer the bell and face the media on a nightly basis, and a player others can lean on. At two years and $9 million, the $4.5 million is pretty fair given Backlund’s role and production. The term takes him to his age-36 season, where the decision to go Cup-chasing may arise again depending on how the Flames perform.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If there is any negative, it is that there is now less money to go around to the remaining UFAs. Fellow star centre Elias Lindholm and defencemen Noah Hanifin, Nikita Zadorov, and Chris Tanev, among others, are also in need of new contracts at season’s end. Nevertheless, Backlund is better on the team than not. His weight and status on the team could be used to convince those men to re-sign as well. Should Lindholm choose not to re-sign, the Flames will now still have a solid top two centremen with Backlund and Nazem Kadri. Just as well, if the team doesn’t progress as planned, he will be good to keep around to help move the youth along. The Flames could potentially move Backlund in a pinch as well, as most teams would still love a player of his ilk and could likely take on his salary.

Ultimately, this news should bring smiles to the faces of everyone involved with the Flames organization. Backlund is a valued, beloved Flame who has given the team and community everything and more during his 15-year service. He will do his former captains proud and be the voice of a team that has a lot looking up for it as the 2023-24 season commences. Hopefully, Backlund will lead this team to great success and end his career with the team that drafted him on a high note.