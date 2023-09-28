3 Takeaways from Hurricanes’ Win vs Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes hockey is back and it has been a great start to the year. Another preseason game means another victory for the Carolina Hurricanes. The Florida Panthers came into town, but the Hurricanes kept their momentum going. After smothering the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, Sept. 25, the Hurricanes defeated the Panthers 4-1 with four different goal-scorers, and newcomer Michael Bunting led the team in points. These games do not matter in the overall standings but the players are treating it otherwise. However, other key takeaways from this game are worth mentioning.

Ryan Suzuki with a Better Performance

When it comes to the young guys, there are key names to watch for. There is a lot to like about Ryan Suzuki. He is arguably the best center prospect in the Hurricanes’ system and is coming off a strong season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). He finished with one assist in his first preseason game against the Lightning but had a much better game against the Panthers.

Suzuki was a big factor for the Hurricanes in this game. He scored a goal and finished with the third-best individual expected goals (0.43). His nose for the net and for generating offense was impressive, generating three scoring chances, including from a high-danger area. What also stood out was his success in the faceoff circle. He won 10 of his 16 draws, finishing with a 62.5 percent success rate. This is huge for his development, and it’s excellent to see him excel during these games.

Suzuki is making a solid case to see ice time at the NHL level, and it could be tough to turn him away. He had a strong showing in the rookie showcase and it seems that was no fluke.

Brady Skjei Was the Best Player on the Ice

Top-four defenseman Brady Skjei was the best player on the ice. He was a factor in all areas of the game and good things happened when he was present. Skjei is poised to help anchor the team’s second pairing this season and picked up where he left off during the 2022-23 season.

When Skjei was on the ice, the team was able to generate offense and sustain pressure in the offensive zone. He finished with an expected goals differential of 1.03-0.39, which means that he was able to help generate offense for his team while limiting the opposition’s offensive chances. Also, scoring chances were in the team’s favor and shots on goal. He thrived in the high-danger area of the ice, and the team shut down the Panthers in the area the entire game.

Hurricanes Smother Panthers Defensively

During the 2022-23 season, the Hurricanes were known for their smothering defense with their excellent structure and ability to clog up the neutral zone. As a team, they did not allow the opponents to get to the front of the net and create any high-danger chances. The team executed this perfectly during their second preseason game against the Panthers. Florida had a tough time in was in the high-danger areas and struggled to penetrate the Carolina defense.

Defensively, they limited Florida to where the high-danger chances came from, holding them to just three attempts. Also, Carolina dominated that area with 12 attempts, including seven in the third period.

Brady Skjei, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Carolina’s defense was good all around, not just in the high-danger area of the ice. They controlled the play and they possessed the puck more than they lost it. In all situations, the team finished with a 60.22 Corsi for percentage (CF), and they dominated in shots on goal (31-15), scoring chances (25-12), and expected goals share (3.06-0.94). It was a dominant performance by the Hurricanes and the team excelled for the entire 60 minutes.



Carolina looks like their dominant selves, playing at the top of their game. Overall, this team is hitting their stride and is seeing the younger guys step up as well as the veteran leaders on the team. Even though it is only preseason, these takeaways are crucial as the preseason continues.

Storm is Surging Strong

The Hurricanes are now 2-0 in preseason play, outscoring their opponents 9-3 and looking to continue their trend from last season. It is a great start, and impacts are coming from different players.

The blended rosters of younger guys and veterans is proving to have success. The veterans look like they are in mid-season form, and the young players are pushing for a role this season. Up next is a split-squad preseason showdown against the Panthers and the Lightning on the road Friday, Sept. 29.