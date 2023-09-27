Hurricanes Need to Keep Momentum Into Second Preseason Game

There was no shortage of celebrations in the Carolina Hurricanes’ first preseason game. Contributions came from everyone, as the club had five different goal scorers. Pytor Kochetkov backstopped the team to victory, and the Hurricanes are 1-0 to start the preseason. The roster was primarily composed of rookies, and they performed well in game-time action. Carolina will now take on the Florida Panthers for their second preseason game. Here are the keys to victory for this game.

Build Upon the First Victory

Playing back-to-back is never an easy task, but it is normal during an 82-game hockey season. Furthermore, it is essential to build off the first victory and carry that same play into the second game.

The Hurricanes looked good in their first game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. As a team, they were more potent at 5v5 play and looked confident in their style of play. The defensemen were perfect in transition, and younger guys shined brightly at PNC Arena. It was a brilliant performance, which saw vital players stand out far more than others.

Keep the Flow Going

During their game against the Lightning, it was a mix of rookies and regulars. The goal for head coach Rod Brind’Amour is to play the rookies early on and be more veteran-heavy as it gets closer to the regular season. It is essential to see what you have and who can fill a vacant roster spot. Keeping the flow going is vital and building upon individual success.

Kieffer Bellows had a strong performance individually against the Lightning and was one of the best players on the ice. He scored a goal, and led all players in individual expected goals (0.39), and individual scoring chances (three). He is a player looking to crack the opening roster and impact the big club as we advance through the preseason.

Tony DeAngelo, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tony DeAngelo is already in midseason form, as he is getting reacquainted with the Hurricanes in his second stint. He led the team in total points (two) and was a force in generating offense. These standout performances were great to see, and keeping the momentum going is a good confidence booster entering the 2023-24 season.

Further Look at the Rookies

The biggest key during the preseason is seeing what you have, whether it’s for the present or the future. During these games, it is critical to notice which younger guys have a chance at making an impact at the NHL level.

There are key and impactful rookies playing in these games that will garner a more extensive look. One of those rookies is Noel Gunler. He had a solid first game, scoring a goal after a great breakout pass by defenseman Dylan Coghlan.

That's a heck of a pass from Dylan Coghlan to spring the 2020 second-round pick.



There's a lot to be excited about with #38. pic.twitter.com/qoZxvEGrG8 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) September 27, 2023

Good things happened when Gunler was on the ice. The Hurricanes controlled the puck, out-attempted the Lightning 11-7, and outshot them 4-3. In addition, with him on the ice, they led in expected goals (0.4-0.11), which speaks volumes about their ability to generate offense. It is great to see, as he only mustered 23 points in the AHL during the 2022-23 season.

The other key rookies looking to have more impactful games are Ryan Suzuki and Jamieson Rees. It’ll be another excellent opportunity for them, as they look to further showcase their talents. These are all keys to victory and things to watch for as the preseason continues.

There is a Bigger Picture

The wins are great as they build confidence, but it is not the most significant takeaway. It is all about development and seeing what you have in these younger players. Management and the head coach have tough decisions to make to get the roster to where it needs to be, but the players can make that decision challenging as well.

The Hurricanes are beginning the preseason on a high note and have had strong performances early on from their players. These early games are important for these younger guys and the veterans as they build momentum heading into the home opener. The three keys mentioned above are essential to victories morally and on the scoreboard.

