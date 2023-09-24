1 Trade Candidate From Each Atlantic Team in 2023-24

The 2023-24 NHL regular season is rapidly approaching. The upcoming campaign is expected to be an exciting one on the ice, but it also should be eventful on the trade market, too. Due to this, we here at The Hockey Writers will be starting a series that will look at one trade candidate for each NHL team, split up by division. In this first edition of the series, let’s focus on the Atlantic Division.

Boston Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk

Matt Grzelcyk is no stranger to the rumor mill, and that likely will continue as the season rolls on. The left-shot defenseman is entering the final season of his contract, and the Bruins have a much bigger need down the middle. A top-four defenseman like Grzelcyk, along with other assets of course, could be enough for the Bruins to score a top-six center at the deadline.

Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Yet, if the Bruins proved to be sellers rather than buyers at the deadline, Grzelcyk still stands out as a big trade candidate. He would be a nice rental for a playoff team looking to improve their left side, as he has plenty of postseason experience.

Buffalo Sabres: Victor Olofsson

Buffalo Sabres general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams explored Victor Olofsson’s trade market this offseason, but a deal was not made. However, this is likely to continue during the regular season, as his placement on their depth chart has fallen. With that, his offense-first nature does not make him the greatest fit for a bottom-six role. Yet, when noting that he had 28 goals and 40 points last season, teams in need of scoring are likely to consider him, whether that is early on in the season or at the deadline.

Detroit Red Wings: David Perron

The Detroit Red Wings made several additions to their roster this season. Alex DeBrincat, JT Compher, Daniel Sprong, Shane Gostisbehere, Jeff Petry, and Justin Holl are only some of them. Yet, if the Red Wings still remain out of the playoff race this year, expect David Perron to garner a ton of trade interest at the deadline.

David Perron, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perron, 35, is entering the final year of his contract and would be an excellent rental for a contender. He has a Stanley Cup on his resume and is still an effective top-six winger. In 82 games last season, he had 24 goals and 56 points.

Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart

Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart has made it clear that he wants to stay with the club. Yet, when noting that they have other key pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) due for new deals after the season like Brandon Montour and Gustav Forsling, it’s possible that they focus their priorities elsewhere.

Reinhart, 27, would be a top-of-the-line rental option if the Panthers find themselves selling at the deadline. However, if the Panthers carry over their 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff success to this upcoming season, they will likely keep Reinhart, new contract set or not.

Montreal Canadiens: Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan was well on his way to a bounce-back season in 2022-23 with the Montreal Canadiens. However, injury trouble ended his season very early. In 25 games on the year, he posted six goals and 17 points. However, this was still enough for him to earn a one-year pact from the Canadiens this summer.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Yet, if the Canadiens are at the bottom of the NHL standings again this season and do not view Monahan as a long-term part of their core, don’t be surprised if he is shipped off to a contender as a rental. He would be a valuable middle-six center for a playoff team.

Ottawa Senators: Shane Pinto

This one is very circumstantial. As it stands right now, Shane Pinto is the most notable Senators trade candidate. The 2019 second-round pick and Senators have had trouble making progress on a new deal, and it has naturally led to speculation over the prospect of him being moved. If things do not improve on that front, it is quite possible that the 22-year-old will get moved. Yet, there is also a chance that the Senators move a player like Erik Brannstrom or Mathieu Joseph to free up cap space for Pinto. Thus, the Senators are a team to watch very closely these next few weeks.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Isaac Howard

The Tampa Bay Lightning are likely to be buyers at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. Due to this, it seems unlikely that their roster players will be made available, but a top prospect like Isaac Howard could be. The 2022 first-round pick has good upside and sellers would love to add him to their prospect pool because of it. In 35 games last season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, the winger scored six goals and had 17 points.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Nick Robertson

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward core is immensely deep, and it may make Nick Robertson expendable this season. He is not a guarantee to make their opening night roster, and serious injury trouble has rapidly slowed down his development. However, there is no question that he would be an appealing young player for a rebuilder to take a shot on. At 22 years old, he still has plenty of time to hit his full potential, but he simply needs to stay healthy to do so.

Alas, it will be fun to see how many of these Atlantic Division trade candidates end up being moved during the 2023-24 season from here.