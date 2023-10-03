Blackhawks Bytes: Bedard, Reichel, Soderblom & More

Welcome to the 2023-24 preseason edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.

It’s been an eventful preseason so far for the Blackhawks, with lots of excitement surrounding the team. There’s hope for the future now, whereas last season seemed like a grind for a team at the very beginning of a rebuild. The youngsters and veterans alike feel that this year will be different. Sure, there’s still a lot of work to be done. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s hear from some players and coaches about the anticipation of good things to come.

Murphy Sets the Stage

Defenseman Connor Murphy is the most tenured player for the Blackhawks, heading into his seventh season with the team. He’s the perfect person to give some insight into the past, as well as a perspective on the future.

Connor Murphy on how this #Blackhawks training camp feels compared to last year without Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane around pic.twitter.com/NuKtV2qvmX — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) September 21, 2023

Murphy talks about how legendary Blackhawks Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane set the tone with their leadership. But they’re no longer with the team. Now, there’s young and talented players coming in just like when Toews and Kane came into the league. Murphy expressed everyone’s “excitement and hope” to create something big.

It’s not going to happen overnight, but everyone wants to be a part of the process. Everyone has their role to play. Whether it’s Murphy as a 30-year-old seasoned veteran, or 38-year-old Corey Perry who’s the oldest member of the team. Then there’s the other extreme in 18-year-old Connor Bedard, who’s projected to be the new cornerstone of the franchise.

Bedard Likes Hockey

Speaking of Bedard, he certainly has a way with words!

I say that tongue and cheek because of the quote that’s gone viral this past week. After his first preseason game with the Blackhawks, where he helped secure the win in overtime, Bedard was asked about avoiding eye contact with the bench so he could stay out on the ice. His response was about as straightforward as it gets.

“i like hockey” – Connor Bedard pic.twitter.com/ljbHXty9ME — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 29, 2023

While Bedard’s initial response elicits a big laugh from the media crowd, it’s obvious from the rest of his answer that he’s not kidding around. He talks about playing 3-on-3 hockey back home over the summers, and it being “probably the most fun thing in my life.”

This young man’s life revolves around hockey, and it’s certainly no chore for him. He loves the game and it goes without saying that he’s gonna put his heart and soul into it. Bedard likes hockey, and I think it’s safe to say we’re all going to LOVE watching him play hockey.

Reichel Being Selfish

All the Bedard mania has caused another young forward prospect to get a little lost in the shuffle. The Blackhawks’ 17th overall 2020 draft pick, Lukas Reichel, is set to enter his first full season as an everyday player for the team. He appeared in just 11 games in the 2021-22 season and 23 games last season, as the organization has committed to taking the patient approach with their prospects.

Top prospect Lukas Reichel has been lost in the shuffle amidst all the Connor Bedard hype. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But this season is when the training wheels finally come off for Reichel. He’s been told he’ll play center and been deployed in the middle of the second line throughout training camp. He’s worked hard over the summer, honing his faceoff skills and adding more weight and strength to his frame. He oozes confidence, and it shows on the ice and in his demeanor. He also has a new strategy for success.

Last year, I had my chances. Like, when we had a two-on-one, I tried to pass it. I feel like this year, I’ll try to shoot it more, be more selfish. Sometimes, I’m too nice. I try to make my teammates better (but) sometimes you’ve just got to shoot it and shoot with confidence. (from ‘Blackhawks observations: Connor Bedard, Lukas Reichel steal the show in first scrimmage’, The AthleticCHI – 9/25/23)

This sounds like a great attitude! I could see Bedard and Reichel entering into a friendly competition for who scores the most goals. Reichel definitely has the skill to excel in the NHL, and now it appears he has the mindset as well. He’s ready, heck he’s probably more than ready, to be a breakout player this season. We’ll see if he can make it come to fruition.

Kaiser’s Push for a Roster Spot

Let’s move on to a defensive prospect, 21-year-old Wyatt Kaiser. The Minnesota native was selected in the third round (81st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks. For reference, fellow defensemen Kevin Korchinski was picked 7th overall (2022 Draft) and Alex Vlasic was selected 43rd overall (2019 Draft). Kaiser falls a little bit lower on the spectrum. But the Blackhawks have been impressed with the young defenseman, and seem to feel he could be the prospect who’s most ready to make the leap to the big leagues.

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser is currently high on the depth chart to make the Chicago Blackhawks’ opening night roster. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Throughout camp Kaiser has been skating alongside Seth Jones on the top pairing, and he’s more than held his own. Head coach Luke Richardson was recently singing his praises, saying Kaiser “really stood out” and was “strong coming out of college”. The defenseman skated for three seasons for the University of Minnesota-Duluth before joining the Blackhawks for nine games last season. He was also one of the standout players at the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in September.

So what is the key to Kaiser’s unexpected success? He attributes it to all the behind-the-scenes work he’s put in.

The work off the ice, away from the cameras. You’re working on your skating in the summer and there’s nobody watching. You’re working out and being confident in your strengths, your shot, all that. The hours you put in build your confidence so that when you get out there and you’re under a little bit of pressure, you feel like, ‘Alright, I got it.’ You’re not just hoping it works.

We all know hockey players have to put in an incredible amount of work to make it in the NHL. These athletes talk about training and going to the gym all the time. But usually that’s more about the physical aspect of the sport than the mental aspect. It’s interesting to hear Kaiser describe all that hard work as the thing that makes him tick. The stuff away from the cameras when nobody’s watching. In many cases it’s the other way around.

Kaiser has a very good chance to make the team out of training camp, and if it happens it will be well deserved. He appears to have the talent and the mental fortitude for the job.

Is Soderblom the Future for the Blackhawks?

We’ve already talked about some forwards as well as defensemen, so let’s complete the circle with some goaltending discussion. Arvid Soderblom will share the net with veteran Petr Mrazek this season, after spending most of the last two seasons with the Rockford IceHogs. Blackhawks’ goalie coach Jimmy Waite draws comparisons with Soderblom to former Blackhawk’s goalie Corey Crawford, in that Soderblom has a similar body frame and moves like him. He’s also extremely calm under pressure, just like Crawford.

Arvid Soderblom looks to find his stride this season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But what really stood out to me was the words of Peter Aubry, former goalie coach of the IceHogs. Said Aubry,

As you know, I love him. I think he’s outstanding. I think he’s so ready. I think he was ready last year and he showed that … Hopefully, the Hawks can really push for the playoffs sooner rather than later, and I think that’s when people are really gonna be able to appreciate Arvid. I think he’s got the ability to be a No. 1 and top-15 in the world. I have no problem saying that. I recognize environment is a huge part of someone’s growth and perception. But in in the right environment, like I’m ecstatic about what he could become. (from ‘Why the Blackhawks believe Arvid Soderblom is their goalie of the future’, The AthleticCHI – 9/27/23)

One of the top-15 goaltenders in the world?! Well, that’s certainly high praise. Let’s hope the Blackhawks can provide the right environment for Soderblom to find this kind of success. It will definitely be a storyline to follow throughout the season.

Thanks for reading this preseason edition of Blackhawks Bytes. The regular season will be here before we know it; Oct. 9 and opening night is just a week away! As highlighted above, we have plenty to look forward to.