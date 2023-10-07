Nylander’s Openness to Negotiate In-Season Merely a Facade

On the surface, having a player tell an organization they are willing to keep negotiating during the season if terms on an extension aren’t reached during the summer sounds like a good thing. Honestly, it just might be. At the same time, for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fact William Nylander has let the team know that he’s open to wheeling a dealing during the 2023-24 campaign might really only be a smokescreen to the realities of how the player is approaching negotiations.

Yes, it’s good that Nylander hasn’t closed himself off to a new deal in Toronto. That said, the distraction caused by ongoing talks, the leverage shift, and the flexibility provided to the player with his recent declaration could put GM Brad Treliving in a tricky spot.

What Exactly Did Nylander Say About Continuing Negotiations?

Nylander told the media this week that he will take the often-unconventional approach of continuing the negotiate the details of a possible contract during the upcoming season. As he enters the final year of his current deal, unlike most players who shut down talks when the season gets underway (so as to not be distracted by ongoing rumors and speculation), Nylander has granted his agent, Lewis Gross, permission to continue discussions with the Leafs.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nylander did, however, add a caveat. The forward does not want to receive updates on the negotiations until both parties are on the brink of an agreement. Essentially saying, ‘Don’t come to me until the offer is where we want it to be’, Nylander has hinted that he’s open to signing, but not really negotiating.

Nylander Taking Control of Negotiations

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic writes that Nylander’s openness to continued talks is good news for Toronto. I’m not sure I agree. Sure, this gives Toronto the season to keep talking, but what will be learned during the year that isn’t known now? Most likely, nothing. What is going to change from the player’s perspective? Probably very little. Why would his ask change? It probably won’t.

Siegel writes:

The Leafs, now managed by Brad Treliving, are fortunate Nylander decided he’s willing to let negotiations proceed into the season. The team would otherwise have to wait until the season concluded, whenever that was, to restart talks and come to a deal under a time crunch: Nylander can become an unrestricted free agent next July 1. source – ‘William Nylander is willing to negotiate with the Maple Leafs during the season’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 10/06/2023

This unconventional stance suggests that Nylander likely has a specific contract figure in mind. That isn’t going to change… unless it goes up. And, being open to signing when he’s producing at an elite clip only gives him reason to ask for more. If he has a great season and starts off strong, he’s not going to be eager to sign for a lower number. If he has a bad season, he’ll try his luck on the open market. Frankly, Nylander would have to really botch things up to feel pressure to come back to Toronto and lower his ask mid-season.

Even then, everyone knows that players don’t want to sign when their perceived value is low. He’ll be urged by his agent to wait until he gets his play back on track.

That he doesn’t want to talk to the Leafs and focus on the season is normal — that’s what agents are for. But that he’s essentially said, ‘Don’t bother me unless you’re where I need you to be’ hints that he’s not moved on his ask; and, he doesn’t intend to.

The Leafs Have Little Leverage Now

For this Nylander deal to get done in Toronto, there’s likely going to have to be some give on the part of the player. With this announcement, he’s basically taken that off the table.

Had this been the other way around and Toronto publicly said they wouldn’t negotiate during the season, the onus would have shifted to Nylander and his agent. Had Treliving noted that talks were shutting down during the year and that the player had to sign by opening night or risk not being part of the long-term future of the team, Nylander would have had to test his luck that Toronto elects not to move on. Had the Leafs struggled out of the gate, Nylander would have had to wonder if a trade was coming — and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. If he truly doesn’t want to leave Toronto, the fear of possibly leaving has to be real.

Instead, Nylander beat Toronto to the punch. He took control of the narrative without actually doing anything. Toronto needed to take a hard stance with Nylander. Now, Nylander’s the one who has made it seem like he’s flexible and open, while really not being either of those things.