NHL Rumors Canucks, Senators, Predators, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Carson Soucy was seemingly injured in the final pre-season game for the Vancouver Canucks. How bad is his injury? Meanwhile, the news on Josh Norris of the Ottawa Senators isn’t ideal. What will the team do with his contract? Juuse Saros isn’t going anywhere if the Nashville Predators can help it, and who is going to be the starting goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers?

Details Surrounding Josh Norris Unknown

The return of Josh Norris to the Senators’ lineup remains uncertain, according to Coach D.J. Smith. He stated, “At this point, I’m being told he’s just unable to play. With injuries, things happen sometimes where maybe it didn’t rehab quite the way they had expected.” Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch raised questions about Norris potentially starting the season on IR or LTIR, the latter requiring him to miss 10 games or 24 days.

Despite being on the ice for practice, it appears Norris isn’t prepared for game action. Smith’s candidness suggests Norris won’t be ready for the regular season’s start, leaving fans and the team waiting anxiously for updates on his recovery.

During Friday night’s preseason clash against the Calgary Flames, Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy was forced to exit the game due to an apparent injury. The incident unfolded when Soucy collided with Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich, causing Soucy to awkwardly fall under Sharangovich’s weight. Although he initially attempted to stay in the game, Soucy’s visible discomfort led him to the bench. Despite his efforts, he eventually left the game and did not return.

The Canucks acknowledged Soucy’s injury via a late-night tweet but offered scant details about the nature of the ailment. Head coach Rick Tocchet expressed uncertainty about Soucy’s condition, stating, “I don’t have an update yet.” While Tocchet hinted that the injury might not be severe, concrete information remains elusive.

Soucy, a recent signee of a three-year deal with the Canucks, was anticipated to play a crucial role in the team’s defensive lineup for the upcoming season. His unexpected departure has left fans and the team awaiting further updates on his status.

Juuse Saros Part of Predators Long-Term Plans

Amidst a transformative offseason for the Nashville Predators, questions loomed over goaltender Juuse Saros’ future. With two years left on his $5 million per season contract, the question was broached about whether Saros will be extended by the team. New GM Barry Trotz swiftly shut down any potential future trade rumors when he emphasized Saros’ pivotal role with the organization.

Pierre LeBrun wrote in a recent article for The Athletic:

“I’ve already reached out to (Saros’ agent) Kevin Epp and their group (to) see what their thoughts are on talking. We’ve been blessed with great goaltending in Nashville. It started with Tomas Vokoun then Pekka Rinne and hopefully Juuse for the future.” source – ‘LeBrun: Senators’ new regime talks, plus expansion, cap projections and more BOG rumblings’ Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 10/06/2023

The team’s proactive approach to re-signing Saros shows how much they value him as part of their roster.

Oilers Don’t Know Who Starting Goalie Will Be

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says it’s an open competition for Edmonton’s starting goalie to open the season. After three solid pre-season starts by Jack Campbell, he’s certainly earned consideration for the role. With a 3-0 record in pre-season action, Campbell has stopped 101 of 104 shots with an impressive .971 save percentage and a minimal 1.00 goals-against average. His stellar play has not gone unnoticed, earning him consideration as a top contender for the starting goalie position.

It’s a great problem to have, but TSN’s Ryan Rishaug is reporting that Stuart Skinner is going to have to return serve. There was some thought that Skinner might get the benefit of last season’s results, but Rishaug says it’s “a jump ball.”