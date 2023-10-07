Barrie Colts Weekly Recap: Week 1

Welcome to the first edition of the Barrie Colts weekly recap! A new series where we look at the week that was for the Colts and a preview of the week of games ahead. So, buckle up and enjoy following the Colts for the 2023–24 OHL season.

Before we get into any game action, the Colts announced their captain for the season. Connor Punnett gets the honour of wearing the “C” this season. Congratulations to Punnett! We look forward to seeing what you and the Colts can do this season.

Now on to the good stuff!

Colts Home Opener vs. North Bay Battalions – Sept. 28, 2023

The North Bay Battalions came to town for a home-and-home to start the season. The Colts had an electric crowd from the pregame warmup, and that continued throughout the game. The Colts went down one early on a goal by Anthony Romani, but they bounced back with a goal from Kashawn Aitcheson. The teams continued to trade goals until the Battalions took hold of the game with 4:50 left in the third. The Colts needed a goal to tie the game and send it to overtime (OT), and that is just what they got from their newly-named captain, Punnett.

In overtime, Colts goalie Ben West stood on his head and shut the door to help get the game to a shootout. Seattle Kraken’s 2023 first-round pick Eduard Sale won it as the third shooter for his club and sent the hometown crowd home happy with their first win of the season.

Game Two: Colts vs. Battalions – Sept. 29, 2023

The second game of a home-and-home was played on Sept. 29, 2023. The Colts were looking to get their second win but expected a tough matchup against the Battalions. The Colts got on the board first with a goal from Zach Wigle and held onto that lead for the rest of the first.

Early in the second, North Bay’s Lirim Amidovski scored to tie the game at one apiece. However, after that, the Colts scored again to take the lead, which they held on to. From there, Edmonton Oilers’ prospect Beau Akey, who was recently sent back to the Colts after taking part in the Oilers training camp, ended the game with an empty net goal, getting the Colts off to a strong 2-0 start on the season.

Game Three: Colts vs. Owen Sound Attack – Sept. 30, 2023

Three games in three nights can be both physically and mentally exhausting for a hockey player, but the Colts were hoping to overcome that hurdle and start the season off 3-0 on the road against the Owen Sound Attack. Jacob Frasca was just sent back to the Colts from the Toronto Maple Leafs training camp and was able to find the back of the net early to give his team the lead.

Unfortunately, the Colts didn’t hold the lead long, and the Attack scored two goals within the first ten minutes of the second to take the lead. They netted another one in the third to take a 3-1 lead. The Colts were able to get back on the board to bring the lead down to one. However, with an empty net, the Attack was able to add another and take the game 4-2, handing the Colts their first loss of the season.

3 Stars of the Week

As a part of this series, we will look at a few players that stood out in the past week of games, so without further ado, let’s get into the 3 stars of the week.

3. Beau Akey

Selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL by the Oilers, Akey has a lot of potential. He can drive a play from his zone, and because he skates so well, he can find what seems to take open ice. This week for the Colts, he scored two points, a goal, and an assist in three games.

2. Ben West

West was very dominant in his first appearance of the season against the Battalions in game one. He faced 39 total shots and stopped 36 of them. On the season thus far, he has a 1-1 record with a 2.89 goals-against average (GAA) and a .915 save percentage (SV%).

1. Eduard Sale

The aforementioned Kraken prospect, Sale, also has a ton of potential at the NHL level. He scored the shootout winner in the first game of the season. However, he is also very confident in his play for his first year in the OHL.

The Colts head coach, Marty Williamson, can see that because he deploys Sale in all different types of situations during a game. So far through three games, Sale has four assists, which leads the team in points.

Games in the Week Ahead:

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, Niagara IceDogs vs. Barrie Colts at 7:30 pm

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, Barrie Colts vs. Kitchener Rangers at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, Oshawa Generals vs. Barrie Colts at 7:30 pm

As I follow along with the Colts for the 2023–24 OHL season, I hope that you all enjoy the Colts’ weekly recap. Be sure to follow me throughout the season for all things Colts, including other featured articles. Happy Thanksgiving!

