Top 5 Players With 60-Goal Potential for 2023-24 Season

Scoring 60 goals in the NHL is an outstanding accomplishment that only the best of snipers can do. Heading into the 2023-24 season, there are five players who have the best odds to hit the 60-goal milestone. Let’s discuss each of them now and why they should not be ruled out to hit the mark.

Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid secured his first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy last season, potting a career-high 64 goals in 82 games. It was a remarkable season in general for the game’s best player, as also led the league in assists (89) and points (153). When noting that he hit a monstrous 64 goals last season and seems to improve every season, he’s a clear 60-goal candidate in 2023-24.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Before last season, McDavid’s previous career-high in goals was 44 in 80 games, which he set during the 2021-22 season. Although some could argue that his goal totals could drop a bit in 2023-24 because of this, he showed last season that 60-plus goals is very possible for him. Thus, he absolutely cannot be ruled out to do it again. He is the best player in the world, after all.

David Pastrnak

Had it not been for McDavid’s historic season, Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak would have won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. The 27-year-old winger had a stupendous regular season, much the 65-win Bruins, scoring a career-high 61 goals and also hitting 113 points – his first time hitting triple digits in points in a single season.

Pastrnak has been an elite sniper throughout his career, but he took a major step forward last season. Although players like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are gone, it is certainly possible that we see Pastrnak hit 60 goals again in 2023-24. He has one of the best shots in the game.

Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews had a little bit of a down year for his standards in 2022-23, scoring 40 goals and recording 85 points in 74 games. That is still great production, but he has done much more in previous seasons, especially in the goal-scoring department. In 2021-22, he potted 60 goals in just 73 games, while in 2020-21, he had 41 goals in 52 games. Needless to say, he is one of the games greatest snipers when playing at his best, and we should expect a bounce-back season from him because of it.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews has new offensive weapons to work this season, too, as the Toronto Maple Leafs added Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and offensive defenseman John Klingberg. Thus, 60 goals is quite possible again for the 2016 first-overall pick this season.

Leon Draisaitl

The second Oiler on this list, Leon Draisaitl is another superstar forward who is entering the season with 60-goal potential. The 27-year-old has hit at least 50 goals in three seasons, including in each of his last two. In 2021-22, he had 55 goals in 80 games, and he potted 52 goals in 80 games last season. Needless to say, he has blossomed into a consistent 50-goal scorer, but could 60 be in the cards? It certainly could be.

Draisaitl forms the best one-two punch in the NHL with McDavid. These two are extremely dangerous in all aspects of the game but especially on the power play. Thus, Draisaitl is a clear player to watch in the 60-goal race.

Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen is a dark horse candidate to watch in the 60-goal hunt. The 26-year-old winger showed that he has the tools to be one of the NHL’s best snipers last season, potting a career-high 55 goals to go along with 105 points in 82 games. When noting that he was just five goals away from 60 last season, he warrants a spot on this list.

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, it is also important to note that Rantanen’s previous career-high in goals in 36. Thus, the 2015 first-round pick will need to prove that this is the new norm with his goal scoring and that last season was not a fluke.

Alas, it will be fun to see if any of these five end up scoring 60 goals this season. McDavid, Pastrnak, and Matthews have all done it once, while Draisaitl and Rantanen have come close to it. Is there any other player who you could personally see hitting 60 goals? Let me know in the comments!