Maple Leafs’ Big 2007 Trade Flop Stresses Active Blue Line Need

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ quest to fortify their blue line has sparked intense speculation and discussions, especially in the context of the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season. To shed light on the team’s defensive prospects, First Up TSN 1050, (a Toronto-based radio show) recently hosted Chris Pronger, a legendary defenseman known for his gritty and tenacious style of play. Pronger, who played a pivotal role in the Edmonton Oilers’ journey to the Stanley Cup Final and later clinched the Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007, brought invaluable insights to the table.

He also happened to mention that the Edmonton Oilers were in talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs about potentially trading him there. It makes you wonder why the Leafs wouldn’t have ponied up what was required at the time to get such a difference-maker and if they’ve learned their lesson.

Pronger Is Concerned About the Maple Leafs Toughness

While acknowledging the Maple Leafs’ possession of skilled puck-moving defensemen, Pronger expressed concerns about their ability to endure the rigors of a lengthy season and the intensity of playoff matchups. He emphasized the importance of a resilient blue liner, especially when facing adversaries equipped with imposing and aggressive defensemen. He said, ” I think they’re just missing a little sandpaper back there, a little bit of grit to strike a bit of fear into the opposition.”

Chris Pronger #44 of the Edmonton Oilers skates the puck from the corner against the Vancouver Canucks during their NHL game at General Motors Place on December 17, 2005 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Pronger’s own playing style epitomized the toughness and determination that can be invaluable in high-stakes situations. He’s not about to come out of retirement to help this team so the Leafs will have to find another option. The Maple Leafs’ blue line core consists of Morgan Rielly and John Klingberg as puck movers and offensive players. The team has Mark Giordano as a veteran who doesn’t mind mixing it up, but it’s not clear how many minutes he’ll be playing as he ages. T.J. Brodie is a defense-first kind of player, but he was inconsistent in last year’s post-season and he’s not going to grind down the opposition’s tougher players. Timothy Liljegren is taking the next steps but he’s not big, and Jake McCabe is probably the closest thing the Leafs have to a gritty defender.

It’s not enough and if the Maple Leafs are going to go a long way into the playoffs, they’ll need to address the issue.

Pronger Was Being Discussed For the Maple Leafs

Interestingly, there was a time when Pronger himself was part of discussions involving the Maple Leafs. Before his eventual trade to the Ducks, orchestrated due to personal reasons, there were talks between the Oilers and the Leafs regarding a potential move. Pronger revealed during the interview that there was indeed an offer or request from the Oilers, but Toronto did not meet the stipulated conditions.

“I believe there was an offer or an ask in place, and I don’t think Toronto was willing to meet the ask,” Pronger disclosed. The negotiations eventually hit an impasse, leading Pronger to Anaheim, where he played a pivotal role in securing the Ducks’ historic Stanley Cup victory.

Looking back, it was clearly a mistake not to improve the offer and give Edmonton whatever it was they were looking for. The Leafs finished just outside the playoff picture and it seems obvious Pronger on the team would have been that piece that got them in. Today, the Leafs are confident they’re a playoff team, what they need is that piece that gets them over the hump.

Few players impacted the game like Pronger did and you can bet if a rugged, nasty, and skilled defenseman like him became available, GM Brad Treliving would move mountains to get that deal done. Not since Luke Schenn and Dion Phaneuf (whose best years were with the Calgary Flames) have the Maple Leafs had anything close.

Is There Anyone Like Pronger Available?

Pronger’s insights not only prompt questions about what could have been for the Maple Leafs, but his words will make fans wonder if that kind of defenseman is out there this season to be acquired. What the Leafs really need is a blueliner who has a presence about him, along with a wealth of experience and championship pedigree.

Clearly, no one is out there that falls into the same tier of player that Pronger was; that kind of player is rare. If the Leafs are looking for someone with a decent Hits-per-60 average and a contract that will see them become a pending UFA that could make for affordable rental, the closest might be names like Tyler Myers, Matt Dumba, or Calvin De Haan.

It’s becoming clear that grit and size from the back end may become a priority. While the past cannot be changed and Pronger was never a member of the Maple Leafs, if a team can find someone who plays a similar style, it could go a long way to filling a clear hole on this roster.