Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Lafreniere, Pettersson & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the 2024-25 cap could help the Canucks. Also, the organizations should sign Ethan Bear. Additionally, Alexis Lafreniere could be a trade target for the team after he struggles at training camp.

How Cap Increase Could Effect Canucks

Commissioner Gary Bettman estimates the cap limit will be between $87-$88 million next year, an increase from the $83.5 million cap limit this year. The increase is important for the Canucks, as the organization has had issues with the cap over the past few seasons.

Additionally, the organization has a few players they need to re-sign. In the past month, a lot of talks have surrounded Elias Pettersson and his contract extension. The increase in the cap will allow the Canucks to offer the restricted free agent (RFA) whatever amount he deserves depending on how he plays in the 2023-24 season. Additionally, they’ll be able to re-sign RFA Filip Hronek and even unrestricted free agent (UFA) Anthony Beauvillier if he plays well.

The Canucks will have $31.678 million in cap space and will have enough money to add to their roster next offseason. President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford and General Manager Patrik Allvin will be able to improve their roster even further.

Canucks Should Add Bear

According to Rick Dhaliwal, there is interest in UFA Bear from the Canucks. Dhaliwal added Bear’s agent said he is not in a rush, but four or five teams are interested in the defenceman. At the moment, the Canucks need to add a right-shot defenceman as they need an additional player with NHL experience.

The Canucks traded for Hronek to improve the right side and signed Ian Cole and Carson Soucy for their versatility to play on both sides. However, head coach Rick Tocchet said he prefers playing blueliners on their dominant side, playing left-shot defencemen on the left and right-shot defencemen on the right. That leaves Hronek and Tyler Myers as the two experienced players playing on the right side of the blue line. The club currently has Cole McWard set to play on the top pairing with Quinn Hughes, but the 22-year-old still may be inexperienced for a team looking to make the playoffs. Therefore, Bear is a good option to bring back to the team.

Should Canucks Trade for Lafreniere?

Similar to his NHL career so far, Lafreniere has struggled in training camp for the New York Rangers. Through three preseason games, the forward has struggled to post a point, and now his spot on the roster is questionable. With the 2020 first-overall picks future up in the air, there is a chance for the Canucks to potentially trade for him.

In May 2023, Dhaliwal said the Canucks really liked Lafreniere, and the organization tried to acquire him. If the 21-year-old’s value has dropped in the eyes of the Rangers, the Canucks could have a better chance at acquiring him. Additionally, the Canucks could give him a fresh start and help him develop into a top-six forward.

Preview of Canucks Lines as Season-Opener Nears

As the 2023-24 season opener nears, the Canucks’ lineups are nearly set. Pettersson will centre the first line, while Andrei Kuzmenko will play to his right. However, the left side is still a question mark, as Ilya Mikheyev’s status for the first game of the season is still up in the air. If the Russian is out, Anthony Beauvillier will slot in on the left side. Meanwhile, the second line seems set with J.T. Miller centreing Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe. The third line will feature Pius Suter, Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua, while the fourth line will have Teddy Blueger playing with Nils Aman and Nils Hoglander. The forward lines could change if Mikheyev is ready to go on opening night with Aman coming out, Beauvillier dropping to the third line, and Joshua on the fourth.

On the blue line, Hughes and McWard are slated to play together on top pairing on opening night. Soucy and Hronek are the second pair, while Cole and Myers are the third pair. The team still has Guillaume Brisebois, Christian Wolanin and Noah Juulsen as the extra defenceman. Wolanin or Brisebois will likely be the last cut. Finally, in net, Thatcher Demko is slated to start, while Casey DeSmith is his backup.