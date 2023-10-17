John Klingberg: Maple Leafs’ X-Factor for 2023-24

On July 1, John Klingberg signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. After the first three games of the regular season, the Maple Leafs have done exactly what they said they would do – Klingberg is quarterbacking the first-unit power play.

Klingberg has played well, and the ghosts of his poor season with the Anaheim Ducks last year seem to slowly be disappearing. The Maple Leafs have put him in a good position, and, so far, he’s taking advantage of it. He’s throwing shots on the net and playing better defensively than many expected.

His good work is being noticed by his teammates, who have been heaping high praise on his game. He has also sparked optimism among fans. Given the talent he showed during his seasons with the Dallas Stars, is it possible that the once-stellar defenseman will emerge as a potential X-factor this season?

I think he will.

Klingberg Has an Uncertain Future in Toronto Next Season, But He’s Here Now

Klingberg’s future in Toronto is uncertain after this season. That’s especially true if he has a very productive campaign. Known for his impressive offensive skills, he has consistently reached the 30-point mark each season, and he’s become an asset on the power play.

As the 2023-24 season unfolds, it seems Klingberg has settled into the first power-play unit. There he can leverage his strong shot and bolster the team’s offense. If this experiment works, and it seems to be working, he could achieve a third 50-point season.

Although Klingberg has not scored a goal this season, he’s registered three assists in three games. He’s also eating up minutes, averaging 22:36 of ice time. Given his shooting, he’ll likely begin to score the odd goal or two. Could he exceed 10 goals? Perhaps.

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

If Klingberg can score a few goals, it will greatly benefit the team’s secondary scoring, and make his current cap hit of $4.15 million seem like a bargain.

Klingberg’s Contributions This Season

Klingberg was injured on September 27 but has not missed a game. In the first game of the season, he recorded two assists in the team’s 6-5 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens.

In that first game, skating alongside Jake McCabe on the second pairing, Klingberg assisted on Noah Gregor’s goal in the second period and later on William Nylander’s power-play marker. He also assisted on a Nylander wrist shot in the second game against the Minnesota Wild on October 14.

With his offensive skills and role on the power play, fans should expect Klingberg to provide consistent production for the Maple Leafs this season.

The Bottom Line

Klingberg’s addition to the team holds the promise of enhancing the power play and strengthening the defence. His unique skills and versatility make him a potential X-Factor this season. While it might take some time to fully integrate him into the Maple Leafs’ systems, it seems that Klingberg’s presence is already impacting the team’s on-ice performance.

However, the longer-term question is what success might mean when his contract expires this summer. There’s a good chance he’ll enter free agency. In fact, that might be the best-case scenario both for the team and for Klingberg.

John Klingberg had a down season with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Right now, there is an incentive for him to deliver an elite performance this season. Also, after much head-scratching when Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving signed him after such a poor season with the Ducks, fans are learning that playing on a strong team (like the Maple Leafs) is radically different from playing on a weak one.

As it stands, Maple Leafs fans are beginning to discover why Klingberg was one of the top offensive defensemen in the NHL for several seasons, and there’s a good chance that another solid campaign will make him a highly sought-after player this offseason.

While the possibility of him re-signing with the Maple Leafs exists, it might be unlikely. However, given the historical context in which the team finds itself after so many seasons of not winning a Stanley Cup, worrying about whether Klingberg will re-sign after this season is a concern for another time.

Right now, everyone in Leafs Nation wants to see his offensive prowess full-on. What comes after the season ends is a problem for when the season ends.