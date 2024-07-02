Wild Gain Size & Physicality with Yakov Trenin Signing

It’s been a crazy week and a half in the NHL, with the Stanley Cup being awarded on Monday, June 24, the 2024 NHL Entry Draft happening last Friday, June 28, into Saturday, June 29, and finally, free agency opening on Monday, July 1. The Minnesota Wild weren’t in the Stanley Cup Final, but they were active at the draft and on the first day of free agency.

Everyone knows by now that the Wild took Zeev Buium in the first round of the draft, which was considered a huge steal as he was expected to go higher originally. However, we’re here to talk about the Wild’s first day of free agency, and while they didn’t make a blockbuster signing, they did make a bigger signing that will affect their roster this coming season. In this article, we’ll talk about what their main addition, Yakov Trenin, brings to the team and where he fits in, and we’ll finish up with a quick look at the smaller signings they made. We’ll start with the impact Trenin will bring with his size and experience.

Trenin Brings Needed Size

The first thing everyone noticed when the Wild moved to sign Trenin to a four-year, $14 million deal was his size. Everyone who posted about the team adding Trenin to their roster mentioned his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame and how he’ll be a big help. Michael Russo posted on X that Trenin is a great penalty killer and a physical defensive forward, and he’s been coached by John Hynes in the past. Russo also stated that Trenin knows fellow Russian Kirill Kaprizov and had communicated with him before signing with the Wild.

Yakov Trenin, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Wild struggled off and on with the penalty kill, and having another player who can stabilize that area is a great addition. Any help in the physicality department is a must; outside of Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jake Middleton, and Brandon Duhaime, they didn’t have much luck in that department. While it’s great to have four big-hitting players, Eriksson Ek should be able to focus more on his scoring and defensive game rather than throwing a lot of big hits.

After the Wild traded Duhaime and then lost Foligno to injury, they were without a large portion of their physicality, and it affected them greatly. They aren’t a hit-first kind of team, but they do need to be able to play with more physical teams and not be run over. Trenin can provide that, as he had 207 hits in just 76 games played, which put him in 30th place among all NHLers. The Wild have needed some more size in their lineup and he can provide that along with being able to change the momentum of the game with a big hit.

Trenin Fits With Foligno

Those who’ve followed the Wild for years will surely remember the “GREEF” line, which was comprised of Jordan Greenway, Eriksson Ek, and Foligno. The line was physical yet had a chemistry that allowed them to find unique ways to score. Obviously, they broke that line apart the following season, Greenway was traded, etc., but it would be great to try and recreate that line with a different player or two.

Eriksson Ek is likely staying on the top line, but Trenin is also a center, so he could be with Foligno and another wing. Foligno was bounced around a bit last season but was mainly with Frédérick Gaudreau and Marco Rossi. Gaudreau doesn’t seem like a good fit with Eriksson Ek and Trenin, but Rossi may be a nice addition if he doesn’t center the second line. He showed a bit of a physical side last season and is capable of scoring.

It would also be interesting to see Ryan Hartman on that line as he’s played both wing and center in the past. He has that physical edge to his game and would fit in well with those two. The Wild wanted to get more physical and they’ve definitely done that by adding Trenin to their lineup and hopefully he’ll spark some energy into his linemates when on the ice.

Wild’s Other Additions

The Wild made some smaller moves and signed many players who will spend time in the American Hockey League but also extended qualifying offers to Adam Raska, Sam Walker, and newly acquired Graeme Clarke. They also made the move to trade away fan favorite Vinni Letteiri for Jakub Lauko from the Boston Bruins, but that move happened a couple of days prior to free agency.

Related: Wild Let Go of Beckman but Gain Speed & Scoring With Clarke

Everyone knew the Wild were going to sign a bigger player and Trenin fits that bill. Hopefully he’s able to make an impact this coming season and help the Wild make it back to the postseason after their disappointing end last season.