Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 Player Grades: Goaltenders

The 2024–25 season began with Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau sharing duties in goal, but inconsistency and shaky performances left the Canadiens searching for stability early on. That all changed in December, when Jakub Dobeš was recalled from Laval. From that point forward, the situation between the pipes began to stabilize. Montembeault’s role was stabilized, while Dobeš emerged as a promising backup option. As the season progressed, the Canadiens finally began to get the consistent goaltending they needed, offering real optimism for the future.

Samuel Montembeault – 9/10

Montembeault established himself as the clear-cut number one goalie in Montreal this season, and he earned it. In 62 appearances, he posted a 31-24-7 record, a .902 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.80 goals-against average (GAA). He added four shutouts, often coming up big in close, low-scoring games. His rebound control improved noticeably, and he showed a better ability to read the play and anticipate lateral passes, making him less vulnerable to cross-ice attacks.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What stood out most was his performance down the stretch. From February through early April, when the Canadiens went on a 14-4-4 run, Montembeault was at the heart of it. He provided calmness in the crease, made key saves in tight games, and gave the young team confidence. His selection to represent Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off clearly boosted his confidence.

Jakub Dobeš – 8/10

While not expected to play a major role this season, Dobeš made a significant impression in limited action. After a strong start to the season in the American Hockey League (AHL), Dobeš was called up in December due to Primeau’s ineffectiveness and demotion. He played in 16 regular season games, going 7-4-3 with a .909 SV% and a 2.74 GAA.

Dobeš wasn’t projected to reach the NHL this quickly. As a fifth-round pick in 2020, he began the season focused on developing in Laval, but circumstances changed fast. He immediately made an impact, winning each of his first five starts while posting an impressive 1.55 GAA and a .941 SV% over that stretch. Calm in his crease, technically sound, and unshaken by pressure, Dobeš gave the Canadiens stability when they needed it most. His performance not only earned him a spot down the stretch and into the playoffs, but also showed real promise for a player once seen as a long-term project. He now looks like a legitimate contender to back up Montembeault full-time next season.

Cayden Primeau – 1/10

Unfortunately for Primeau, this season may have marked the end of his time as a serious NHL option in Montreal. He appeared in 11 games, finishing with a disappointing 2-3-1 record, a .836 SV%, and a 4.70 GAA. Primeau struggled to make timely saves, had major issues with rebound control, and looked shaky in high-pressure moments. His mechanics were inconsistent, and while the team gave him opportunities early in the season, he never grabbed hold of them.

Despite years of development, Primeau hasn’t managed to take that next step. With Dobeš surging and Montembeault established, there’s no longer a clear path for him in Montreal. Barring a drastic change, it seems likely the Canadiens will move on.

What began as a season of uncertainty in the crease ended with clarity. Montembeault emerged as a legitimate NHL starter, carrying the Canadiens through their best stretch of hockey and giving the team a real backbone in net. Dobeš stepped up late in the season, delivered when called upon, and proved he’s on track to be part of the next wave in goal. While Primeau’s struggles were disappointing, they also helped push the organization to define its depth chart more clearly.

After years of goaltending instability, the Canadiens finally have direction, and potentially, a long-term tandem that could carry them into contention. The Canadiens also have Jacob Fowler developing steadily in the system, and with both him and Dobeš progressing well, the future looks increasingly bright between the pipes in Montreal.