Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 Team Awards

The Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 season is officially over. While they fell short in the first round of the playoffs against the Washington Capitals, there’s still reason for optimism in Montreal. Head coach Martin St. Louis is in consideration for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year, and Lane Hutson is among the top contenders for the Calder Trophy after a spectacular rookie season. But before the NHL hands out its hardware, it’s time to look at the Canadiens’ own season awards, a look at who stood out most in each major category.

Art Ross Trophy

The Art Ross is awarded to the NHL’s points leader, and for the Canadiens, that honor goes to captain Nick Suzuki. He posted a career-high 89 points (30 goals, 59 assists) while playing all 82 games. Suzuki was consistent, productive, and dependable in every situation, power play, penalty kill, and even strength. The 25-year-old center has become the team’s offensive engine and a cornerstone for the franchise.

Winner: Nick Suzuki

Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his goal with teammates Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovský and Ivan Demidov in the second period against the Washington Capitals of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Maurice Richard Trophy

Named after Canadiens legend Maurice “Rocket” Richard, this trophy goes to the top goal-scorer. Cole Caufield registered his best overall season, leading the team with 37 goals. He was a force on the power play and re-established himself as one of the league’s most dangerous snipers. Caufield’s speed, release, and creativity were on full display all season.

Winner: Cole Caufield

Calder Trophy

The Calder Memorial Trophy is awarded to the NHL’s top rookie. While the league will determine that in a few months, the Habs have their own rookie of the year battle, with three notable candidates. Hutson led all Canadiens rookies with a stunning 66 points in 82 games from the blue line, quarterbacking the power play and dazzling with his edgework and vision. Emil Heineman also deserves credit: he played 62 games, posting 18 points and showing flashes in the bottom-six. Jakub Dobes, who joined the team midseason due to injuries, held his own in net. But the winner is clearly Hutson, a legitimate NHL Calder finalist.

Winner: Lane Hutson

Selke Trophy

The Selke Trophy is given to the NHL’s best defensive forward, a player who excels in his own zone and often takes on tough matchups. For the Canadiens, three players stood out: Jake Evans, Suzuki, and Joel Armia. Suzuki had the tougher assignments and still produced over a point per game. Armia was a reliable presence on the penalty kill. But Evans edges out both with his consistent shutdown play, faceoff strength, and ability to neutralize top lines. He was a defensive anchor in the bottom six. He stood out with a solid 52.9% in the faceoff dot while being a very important part of the penalty kill. While Suzuki would absolutely deserve it, Evans deserves the nod.

Winner: Jake Evans

Norris Trophy

The Norris is awarded to the league’s best all-around defenceman. In Montreal’s ranks, the finalists are Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, and Alexandre Carrier. Guhle was dependable and physical in the top four. Carrier brought a steady veteran presence after being acquired from the Nashville Predators. But again, Hutson’s offensive explosion and rapid adjustment to the NHL give him the nod. His 66 points are not only impressive for a rookie but also led all Canadiens defencemen by a wide margin. Hutson finished the season with the most assists by a rookie Canadiens defenceman in the team’s history.

Related: Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 Player Grades: Defencemen

Winner: Lane Hutson

Vezina Trophy

The Vezina is awarded to the league’s top goaltender. Samuel Montembeault was the Canadiens’ best netminder. He posted a .902 save percentage and was instrumental in Montreal’s playoff push. Monty finished the season with a 31-24-7 record and an impressive 24.6 saves above expected. He earned the starting role over Cayden Primeau and Jakub Dobes and maintained consistency in a season where the Habs often gave up high shot totals.

Winner: Samuel Montembault

Hart Trophy

The Hart Memorial Trophy goes to the player judged most valuable to his team. No one fits that description for the Canadiens better than Suzuki. He did it all, scoring, playmaking, faceoffs, defensive assignments, and eadership. In every meaningful moment, Suzuki was on the ice. His 89 points led the team, but beyond stats, his presence stabilized a young and still-developing roster. Without him, Montreal isn’t even close to sniffing the playoffs. Hutson could have been considered a good option for the Hart as well.

Winner: Nick Suzuki

With many young players emerging and several stars stepping up, the Canadiens have taken another step forward in their rebuild. Whether it’s Suzuki’s leadership, Hutson’s brilliance, or Caufield’s goal-scoring prowess, the foundation is clearly taking shape. And as we look to the NHL Awards and the draft ahead, it’s clear this group is headed in the right direction.