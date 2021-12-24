What’s on Every Montreal Canadien’s 2021 Christmas Wish List?

It seems like the Montreal Canadiens got at least something on their collective Christmas wish list. The NHL paused for the holidays earlier than expected due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, giving the Habs a chance to stop the bleeding, at least temporarily.

Montreal Canadiens pose with the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Semifinals of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on June 24, 2021 (Photo by Shafique Bakush/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, at 7-21-3 and, statistically, one of the worst Canadiens teams in history, the Habs must have much more for which to wish… even individually. Here’s a sneak peek at the lists of everyone currently on the roster for the 2021 holiday season:

Dominique Ducharme

A second guaranteed season of grace would be great. Barring that though, I’ll settle for just a second win in a row. Looking at it that way, maybe that second season is just a tad unrealistic.

Joel Armia and Mathieu Perreault: Just health and happiness these holidays, after being moved to injured reserve.

Christian Dvorak: An explanation as to why, of all the teams in the NHL, I went to the Montreal Canadiens from the Arizona Coyotes. What did I do in a past life??? I’d ask for a trade, but I don’t want to end up with the Buffalo Sabres.

Ex-Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Dvorak – (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jesse Ylonen: Reassurances getting the booster shot will actually translate into fewer lockdown restrictions.

Ryan Poehling: More PR like this, please.

Ryan Poehling is top 8 among players drafted in 2017 in NHL goals per game, trailing only Hischier, Makar, Pettersson, Norris, Robertson, Comtois, Necas….and Nick Suzuki. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) November 21, 2021

Michael Pezzetta: A permanent home in the NHL from here on out, as unlikely as that is.

Cedric Paquette: A permanent home in the NHL from here on out, as unlikely as that is.

Joel Edmundson: To get actual games in after getting healthy.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Lukas Vejdemo: To get actual games in after getting called up.

Alex Belzile: A first-ever NHL goal.

Laurent Dauphin: More time in the top six.

Josh Anderson

Just one other move to pull out of my bag of trick (singular) going to net.

Mike Hoffman: A better Canadiens power play to solve my scoring woes.

Jake Evans: A stop to all the Mark Scheifele questions.

Cole Caufield: Realistic expectations.

Brendan Gallagher: Postcards from Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault.

Paul Byron: A better way to get top-six ice time when I return than everyone else getting hurt, maybe?

Carey Price: As much time as I need.

Ben Chiarot: The trade deadline getting here like tomorrow.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tyler Toffoli: A better agent.

Jonathan Drouin: A Russian last name instead.

Alexander Romanov: Another European assignment clause in my sophomore deal.

Nick Suzuki

My brother in a Montreal Canadiens jersey say, *checks Carolina Hurricanes cap page* in about three years’ time?

Kale Clague and Samuel Montembeault: Some more signatures for our petition. This whole “waivers” thing is an inhumane practice that must end now!

Jake Allen: A time machine to go back in time before the NHL Expansion Draft and tell Carey, “No, man. I appreciate it, but I’m good.”

Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen – (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

David Savard: A time machine to go back in time and rethink the whole “take Shea Weber’s spot in the lineup? What can go wrong?” idea.

Shea Weber: A little trust on the part of the NHL would be nice. At least some logic. Why wouldn’t I be playing if I could?

Brett Kulak: The old Jeff Petry back.

Jeff Petry: Some of whatever Chris Wideman’s been drinking.

Sami Niku: Ditto. What’s he got that I don’t?

Chris Wideman: Some more of whatever I’ve been drinking. That stuff’s got to last me until I sign my next contract at least.

Artturi Lehkonen: Acknowledgement that it’s not just about goals and assists… although a few more of each would be nice.

People complaining about Drouin's performance. Here's a look at MTL's forwards O & D performance (using on-ice expected goals) relative to the league.



context – this is raw data; doesn't consider deployment/ quality of T or C. #GoHabsGo #HockeyTwitter https://t.co/B6S7AFeIrC pic.twitter.com/TAD3xIJXLr — Jason Paul 🥥 (@WaveIntel) December 13, 2021

Jeff Gorton: I’d ask for the right GM candidate to hire, but it turns out Marc actually got three kicks at the can picking his guy. Might make more sense to just wish for a pair of skis or something instead.

Merry Christmas!