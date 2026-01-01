New Jersey Devils’ 3 Stars of December

The New Jersey Devils wrapped up December with a 5-9-1 record, still struggling with injuries and integrating players back into the lineup. They began the month with a four-game losing streak, but managed to end on a high note after securing a 3-2 New Year’s Eve road victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With superstar Jack Hughes back on the bench and the return of veteran defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic right around the corner, hopefully, the team can continue to get back on track in 2026. In the latest installment of the “Three Stars of the Month” series for The Hockey Writers, here are the Devils who had a significant impact throughout December.

Third Star: Colton White

The Devils recalled Colton White on Nov. 5, and his impact since then has been nothing short of outstanding. The 28-year-old defenseman recorded four assists throughout December, including a two-point game in the Devils’ 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks. He also reached a career milestone in late November, playing in his 100th NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Not only does White have a 71.4 on-ice goals percentage (per MoneyPuck), but he’s been one of the Devils’ most consistent defensive defensemen. He has the lowest goals against rate of their entire blue line, averaging just .97 every 60 minutes.

In a recent post-practice interview, he shared what it meant to have the opportunity to embrace an NHL role. “It’s been really helpful to get a steady, consistent rhythm of playing…Whether it’s practice or a game, I’m just trying to take it day by day,” said White.

Even though the Devils could not score any goals in their shutout loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs, White still made an impact. He helped generate seven unblocked shot attempts and recorded an 85.71 shots for percentage (SF%) during 5-on-5 scenarios. He has been a stabilizing presence for the Devils’ defense, while the team deals with a myriad of injuries, combined with their precious salary cap situation.

Second Star: Connor Brown

Connor Brown has been one of the Devils’ most consistent depth scorers so far this season, and December was no different. He notched eight points last month, which included a stint of three goals in four games.

The most notable aspect of his game remains his speed, making him a dangerous secret weapon among the Devils’ bottom-six forwards. In fact, Brown’s maximum skating speed of 23.23 miles per hour ranks in the 94th percentile among all NHL forwards, based on data from NHL Edge.

New Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown celebrates with defenseman Colton White after scoring a goal (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

He also remains a crucial part of the Devils’ special teams. Brown has the highest shorthanded time on ice per game among the club’s forwards (2:04), and his two-way game comes in handy while the team is on the penalty kill. Likewise, he excels at oppressing opposing scoring chances. According to Natural Stat Trick, he allows an average of just 2.52 shots against per game while shorthanded.

Brown has also been a difference-maker at even strength. With him on the ice, the Devils have scored 12 high-danger goals, and goaltenders have recorded a .905 save percentage (SV%). At his current pace, he’s set to reach 42 points before the end of the season, which would be his highest total since 2019-20 with the Ottawa Senators. As the Devils look to claw their way back to a playoff spot, Brown will be an important veteran player to rely on.

First Star: Jesper Bratt

Unsurprisingly, Jesper Bratt continues to be a point-producing machine for the Devils. Midway through December, he snapped his 16-game goal drought against the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring a power-play goal on a feed from Simon Nemec. From there, he went on a three-game point streak.

Bratt leads the club in assists (23) and continues to be one of their best playmakers. He has been on the ice for a total of 46 Devils goals — tied with Nico Hischier for the highest among the club. But he does lead in a few different statistics, including shots for per 60 minutes (39.4 SF/60) and high-danger chances (18.59 HDCF/60).

But it wasn’t until the Devils faced the Washington Capitals that Bratt officially got his groove back. He scored the game-tying goal on the man advantage, and then scored again to eliminate the Capitals’ 2-1 lead. Even though the Devils went on to lose the game in overtime, he still acted as a catalyst for the team, making it possible for them to walk away from the matchup with at least one point.

Even when the Devils struggle to get on the scoreboard, Bratt is still leading the charge. In their last five games, he’s averaged 3.4 shots on goal, but his role as an all-situations player will be vital as New Jersey tries to make a deeper playoff run.

Looking Ahead to January

As the New Year quickly approaches, the Devils are reaching a critical point. If they want to find a way to turn the season around, they need to start winning. They have all the moving parts necessary to pull through, but it’s a matter of solving their scoring issues and inconsistencies.

Hopefully, the Devils can gain momentum on their upcoming two-game homestand. Their first game of 2026 will be against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, followed by division rivals the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The rest of their January will include a four-game road trip, two more back-to-backs, and a total of six home games at Prudential Center. Hopefully, their New Year’s Eve win was just the beginning of the Devils’ comeback.