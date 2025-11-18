New York Sirens’ 2024-25 Report Cards: Abby Roque

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season has ended. With its second season in the books, the PWHL teams now have names, and the league is solidifying itself as the premier women’s hockey league. The New York Sirens started strong in the second season, but ultimately finished in last place once again.

In 30 regular-season games, they only recorded eight regulation wins and 13 regulation losses. Nine of their games went into overtime, four resulted in victories, and the other five were losses. As the PWHL follows the 3-2-1 point system, the Sirens ended the 2024-25 season with 37 points. While this performance was a tough break for New York, not every player had a bad season. Let’s look at Abby Roque’s performance.

Roque’s 2024-25 Season with the Sirens

In the 2024-25 season, Roque played in all 30 games and scored six goals and recorded 11 assists for a total of 17 points. Of her two goals, two were scored on the power play. She also didn’t record a single game-winning goal. She finished the season with a minus-8 and recorded a total of six penalty minutes. Roque found herself in 447 faceoffs and won 279, giving her a 62.4% win percentage (WF%).

Abby Roque, New York Sirens (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

Roque scored her first goal of the season just three games in, against the Boston Fleet on Dec. 8. Although Boston recorded their first win of the season, Roque managed to get a personal win, scoring on the power play in the second period.

The next game the Sirens played was their home opener against the Toronto Sceptres on Dec. 18, and once again, Roque recorded a personal win on top of the Sirens winning as well. On Micah Zandee-Hart’s goal in the second period, Roque recorded her first assist of the season. She recorded the secondary assist while Jessie Eldridge earned the primary. This entire game was a huge group effort to make sure the Sirens secured the win in their first home game of the season.

Just three games later, Roque had her first multi-point game of the season against the Minnesota Frost. Again, this game was huge for the Sirens overall because they recorded their first shutout against the reigning Walter Cup Champions.

Throughout the remainder of the season, Roque had 13 more games where she recorded a point, including one more multi-point game on March 12 against the Montreal Victoire.

Roque’s 2024 Season with New York

In the 2024 season, Roque played all 24 games and recorded 13 points via six goals and seven assists. While she had a strong performance in her first season in the league, there is no denying that she had a stronger one in the season that just passed.

She began recording points in her career in the second game in New York’s history. She went on to have three multi-point games, including on Feb. 4, 2024, where she recorded a career high of three points in one game.

Roque’s Future in the PWHL

During the 2025 PWHL Draft, the Sirens stunned fans by making their second trade of the night. They traded Roque in exchange for forward Kristin O’Neill and the 28th overall pick in the draft. With this additional pick, the Sirens selected goaltender Callie Shanahan.

Roque will play with the Victoire for at least the 2025-26 season, to close out the contract she signed when joining the PWHL in 2023. At the end of the season, she will become a free agent. Until then, she will continue her career in Montreal.

Roque’s Overall Grade

For the 2024-25 season, Roque receives a B. She leveled up her performance from the first PWHL season to the second. She was a strong forward for the Sirens throughout the entirety of the season, not missing a single game in a PWHL season.

She joins the ranks of Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey in the forward grouping in Montreal, making the Victoire an even more formidable opponent.

Wishing Roque all the best in her third PWHL season in Montreal.