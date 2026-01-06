NHL 2025-26 Power Rankings: Week 13

While it has lost some status in recent years, the NHL Winter Classic is always one of my favorite events on the calendar, with the 2026 edition taking place on Jan. 2nd in Miami, Florida. Obviously, the idea of playing an outdoor hockey game in Miami is a major draw, and as a native Floridian, this novelty kept me engaged in an event that I might not have fully watched otherwise.

Off the ice, the event featured the flair and spectacle one would expect from a city as vibrant as Miami. However, on the ice, the game itself was a bit of a one-sided affair, with the New York Rangers running through the Florida Panthers 5-1. This shouldn’t take away from the event, though, which was still fun to watch, and I know that if you were there in person, you formed memories that will last a lifetime.

2025-26 NHL Power Rankings Week 13. (The Hockey Writers)

When it comes to the regular NHL schedule, this week felt like a bit of catch-up after the holiday break. Most teams played three to four games, with numerous back-to-backs taking place over the New Year’s Holiday. This condensed schedule is taking its toll on players, and even since the 2026 Olympic Rosters were announced, multiple future Olympians suffered injuries that could put their status in jeopardy.

However, the Olympics are still a month away, so we need to get back to the present to play out this stretch of hockey. I know this can feel a bit like the doldrums of the season at times, as there are so many games to keep track of that it can be easy to miss out on big moments. So, let’s dive into the major stories with week 12 of THW’s 2025-26 NHL Power Rankings!

32-26: Jets Continue Historic Crashout

32. Winnipeg Jets (Previously: 30)

31. Vancouver Canucks (Previously: 29)

30. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously: 32)

29. Utah Mammoth (Previously: 25)

28. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously: 28)

27. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously: 26)

26. St. Louis Blues (Previously: 27)

At the start of the 2025 calendar year, the Jets were cruising along towards what would be their first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history. While their playoffs did not go as well as they had hoped, all signs pointed towards a bright future behind 2025 Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck.

During the 2025-26 NHL season, however, nothing has gone right for Winnipeg. Sure, some regression was expected, but they currently find themselves at the bottom of the league with just 34 points on a nine-game losing streak. Not only are the playoffs likely out of the picture, but the team now needs to consider how to navigate selling at the trade deadline. Simply put, no one expected this when the season started.

The Winnipeg Jets have not been able to right the ship after a slow start to the 2025-26 NHL season. (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

You’ll also notice that I shrunk the bottom of the Rankings significantly this week. In recent games, we’ve seen a big regression from teams in the middle of the standings, and a bit of a surge from bottom dwellers that have pushed most playoff spots back into question after things started to settle out back in mid-December. This shift has made it harder for me to have a strong feeling about which teams are really out of it, outside the handful I have listed here.

25-11: NHL’s Mediocre Middle Strikes Again

25. Calgary Flames (Previously: 23)

24. Seattle Kraken (Previously: 24)

23. Anaheim Ducks (Previously: 11)

22. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously: 10)

21. Los Angeles Kings (Previously: 16)

20. Boston Bruins (Previously: 19)

19. New York Rangers (Previously: 20)

18. New Jersey Devils (Previously: 18)

17. Washington Capitals (Previously: 15)

16. Nashville Predators (Previously: 22)

15. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously: 31)

14. San Jose Sharks (Previously: 21)

13. Florida Panthers (Previously: 12)

12. Ottawa Senators (Previously: 17)

11. Edmonton Oilers (Previously: 6)

We’ve hit a point where it’s getting difficult to separate the teams that started hot that are now ice-cold, and the teams that were playing poorly in October that suddenly figured out how to win hockey games in December. This has left us with a jumbled mess in the standings and in the Rankings.

First, let’s start with the teams that are sliding down the Rankings. The Ducks are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games played after losing five-straight, the Kings are 3-6-1, and the Golden Knights are just 2-5-3 in their last 10 with a five-game losing streak. All of these teams looked secure in the Pacific Division a few weeks ago, but now have just a two or three-point lead on rivals like the Sharks and Kraken, who are starting to right their ships.

Also, Edmonton was unable to add to their division lead this week, so we are stuck in a position where the entire division looks a bit sad right now.

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini is congratulated after his empty net goal against the Carolina Hurricanes. (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Elsewhere, in the Central Division, the Predators have stockpiled points in December after a dismal start to the 2025-26 NHL Season. Nashville is now looking like a team that could make a full recovery and push a Pacific team out of the Wild Card picture. Also, a fun note I missed last week, legendary college football coach Nick Saban is now a minority owner of the Predators. This shouldn’t change anything on-ice, but still, something I thought was interesting.

In the Metropolitan Division, the Capitals and Rangers just can’t put together a consistent week in December, while the Penguins have pulled themselves out of their collapse to the tune of a five-game winning streak. This, along with most of the East being average in their last 10 games played, has pushed the Wild Card picture into a bit of a messy situation. As it stands, 10 teams sit between 45 and 49 points in the Eastern Conference, so a two-game winning or losing streak can be the difference between a playoff position and last place in the conference.

There’s still plenty of time for things to sort themselves out, but it’s just a reminder that every point counts right now, and they won’t count for double in April, even if it feels like they do sometimes.

10-1: Inconsistent Stars Lacking Big Moments

10. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously: 14)

9. New York Islanders (Previously: 8)

8. Buffalo Sabres (Previously: 13)

7. Dallas Stars (Previously: 4)

6. Montreal Canadiens (Previously: 9)

5. Detroit Red Wings (Previously: 5)

4. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously: 3)

3. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously: 7)

2. Minnesota Wild (Previously: 2)

1. Colorado Avalanche (Previously: 1)

When it comes to the top of the Rankings, the Avalanche are the best team in the NHL by a wide margin, but a few weeks ago, the Stars were right there in the discussion. However, a recent five-game losing streak has pushed Dallas to third in the ludicrously top-heavy Central Division behind the Wild.

It’s hard to say that a team that sits tied for second in the entire league lacks drive, but in some games, the Stars just seem content to take an overtime point to the bank. This might just be the doldrums of the season kicking in, however, as Dallas can coast their way to the playoffs right now. So this inconsistency isn’t a major concern, just something of note in recent weeks.

Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston and left wing Jason Robertson skate off the ice after Johnston scores a power-play goal against the Los Angeles Kings. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

The biggest news in the NHL this week, however, is the excitement behind the Sabres, who posted a 10-game winning streak, which was eventually snapped by the pesky Blue Jackets. After staring down another lost season, this play has pulled Buffalo back into playoff contention and has them in a position for sustained success if they can prevent a let-down with the end of their streak.

Also, I moved the Flyers and Islander into the top of the Rankings, more just to separate them from the remaining teams in the middle. These teams sit two-three in their division, which is a bit of a surprise, but I still don’t know how long they will hold on to these positions. Time will tell just how real they both are.

NHL is Underway in 2026

With the NHL kicking off the new year in style, all eyes are now turning to the 2026 Olympic Games next month. With rosters revealed and snubs being discussed, there is going to be a lot of discussion about events happening outside the NHL.

However, it will be important for teams to stay locked in, as most of the NHL is in the thick of the playoff race. Plus, one has to wonder if the trade market will heat up before the Olympics, as once they return from the event, there will be only a few weeks before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.