NEW YORK — Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson, Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith are the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Pettersson led the NHL with six assists and nine points in four games to help the Canucks post a 3-0-1 week and increase their overall point streak to seven games (5-0-2). His week included a four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in a 5-3 win at Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms)

Vrana led the league with five goals in three contests, and added an assist, as the league-leading Capitals (11-2-3, 25 points) extended their overall point streak to nine games (8-0-1). He capped his week with his first career hat trick in a 4-2 victory against Calgary on Sunday.

Smith stopped 74 of the 76 shots he faced, compiling a 2-0-0 record, 0.98 goals against average and .974 save percentage for the Pacific Division-leading Oilers, who went 2-1-0 over their road trip last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press