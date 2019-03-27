In today’s News & Notes, the Boston Bruins have announced that they will be extending their partnership with the Providence Bruins for another 10 years, the Buffalo Sabres have recalled Victor Olofsson and Brad Malone has been placed on waivers.

Bruins Extend Providence Partnership

The Bruins announced Wednesday that they had extended their partnership with the Providence Bruins to keep their current AHL affiliate in the fold for the next decade. The Providence Bruins has been the affiliate of the Boston Bruins since the 1992-83 season.

Cam Neely, Boston Bruins (Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

“Player development is one of the most important parts of our hockey operations strategy which has the goal of achieving long term and sustainable success,” Bruins’ President Cam Neely said.” Our partnership with the Providence Bruins has been a key part of our player development over the past three decades and we are very happy to have a long-term deal solidifying this relationship for 10 more years.”

The owner of the Providence Bruins also commented on the continued affiliation.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Boston Bruins and RI Convention Center Authority for another 10 seasons of Providence Bruins hockey in Rhode Island,” said H. Larue Renfroe, the owner of the Providence Bruins. “I want to thank the Boston Bruins, the RICCA and the American Hockey League, as well as our devoted fans and corporate partners.”

David Andrews, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the AHL made his thoughts on the deal known as well.

“The Providence Bruins are a top franchise in the AHL. Community engagement, attendance success, competitive excellence, and player development for the NHL are the pillars on which AHL success is measured,” said Andrews. “Congratulations to the Providence Bruins and the Boston Bruins on extending their long-standing partnership.”

Sabres Recall Oloffsson

The Sabres aren’t going to be making the postseason in 2018-19 and the attention is now aimed at building towards the future. The team took another step towards that direction Wednesday when they recalled Olofsson for the first time in his career.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Juuso Riikola and Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The 23-year-old winger leads the Rochester Americans, the Sabres AHL affiliate, with 27 goals and 60 points in 64 games this season, his first in North America.

A seventh-round pick of the Sabres in 2014, Olofsson isn’t new to the professional environment either as he spent the last five seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, most recently scoring 27 goals and 43 points in 50 games with Frolunda HC.

Olofsson could prove to be a major steal for the Sabres if his game can translate to the NHL and the team is making the right call in giving him a chance to test his abilities now when the games don’t matter quite as much.

Brad Malone Placed on Waivers

The Edmonton Oilers have placed Malone on waivers. The 29-year-old has played in 13 games in the NHL this season, all with the Oilers, and has failed to record a point. He’s also played in 41 games with the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, where he’s scored seven goals and 24 points.

Edmonton Oilers’ Adam Larsson and Brad Malone help Cam Talbot. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Malone is eligible to play in the AHL playoffs and this move could be one designed specifically to send Malone back to the Condors for their postseason run.

Malone is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season.