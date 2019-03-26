In today’s News & Notes, the Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Jon Cooper to a multi-year contract extension, Andrew Ladd has suffered a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the season and the Boston Bruins have signed Paul Carey to a two-year contract extension.

Lightning Give Cooper Contract Extension

The Lightning have signed Cooper to a multi-year extension. This new deal comes amid one of the best seasons in modern NHL history as the Lightning have been the clear Stanley Cup favorites from wire to wire.

I am very pleased to announce Jon’s extension today. His ability to forge impactful relationships with everyone from players to staff has been a trademark of his tenure with the organization and he is the absolute best coach for our hockey team. Coop’s ability to develop a strong culture while continually adapting has been a big part of the team’s success. He has helped set high standards for our organization with his unrelenting drive for excellence. I would like to thank Coop and his family for their continuous commitment to the organization, as well as to the Tampa Bay community, and I look forward to working in partnership with Jon for years to come.

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois

Cooper has been with the team since March 25, 2013 and is also the all-time leader for wins with 301 in his career at the time of this signing. He’s been as good a head coach as the league has ever seen and the Lightning have reaped the benefits.

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 27: Head coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

With the Lightning primed to make a deep playoff run this season, Cooper will have to do his part to keep the team focused and even-keeled for the remainder of the season. If anyone will be able to do it, it will be Cooper as he’s shown all season long.

Ladd out for Season

The New York Islanders will be without Ladd for the remainder of the season as the veteran forward suffered a torn ACL injury. The injury carries a five-month recovery timeline which should have him ready to return to the team when training camp rolls around.

UNIONDALE, NY – MARCH 03: Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on March 3, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders 4-1. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ladd missed a significant portion of the 2018-19 season with a knee injury and will finish his season with three goals and 11 points in just 26 games. The torn ACL is in Ladd’s other knee, according to the Islanders, and is unrelated to his prior injury.

The Islanders also lost Valtteri Filppula for the remainder of the 2018-19 regular season just under one week ago and will have to figure out a plan of action heading into the postseason. Filppula is out for four weeks and could miss part of the first round of the playoffs.

Bruins Sign Paul Carey to Contract Extension

The Bruins made a minor move Tuesday when they announced that they had signed Carey to a two-year contract extension. The Bruins acquired Carey in a minor-league deal at the beginning of 2019 in exchange for Cody Goloubef.

#NHLBruins sign Paul Carey to 2-year, 2-way contract extension with an annual NHL cap hit of $700,000: https://t.co/NZ3LFzHBh0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 26, 2019

Carey would skate in two games for the Bruins this season and even spent time in the team’s top-six due to a plethora of injuries that have affected the Bruins dating back to the 2017-18 season.

Carey has recorded zero points in seven NHL games this season split between the Ottawa Senators and the Bruins but has scored a very impressive 21 goals and 50 points in just 52 games, including 16 goals and 23 points in Providence.