In today’s News & Notes, Jordan Eberle has signed a contract extension with the New York Islanders, the Washington Capitals traded Matt Niskanen to the Philadelphia Flyers for Radko Gudas, the Montreal Canadiens signed Gustav Olofsson and the Tampa Bay Lightning traded Connor Ingram.

Eberle Signs Extension With Islanders

The Islanders and Eberle agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $27.5 million. The deal will keep Eberle with the team through the 2023-24 season and will carry an annual cap hit of $5.5 million.

Eberle had a down season in 2018-19 and posted his lowest totals since his rookie season back in 2010-11. With 19 goals and 37 points in 78 games, Eberle also broke a streak of seven consecutive full seasons (not including the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season) that saw him score at least 20 goals each year.

Jordan Eberle (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the postseason, however, Eberle found his scoring touch again and scored four goals and nine points in eight games with the Islanders despite the team failing to win a game in the second round.

The deal is a good one for both sides though Eberle likely could have made more money had he tested the open market.

Niskanen and Gudas Traded

The Capitals and Flyers swapped defenders Friday when the Capitals sent Niskanen to Philadelphia in exchange for Gudas. The Flyers are also retaining 30% of Gudas’ salary for the final year of his deal which means the Capitals will only be responsible for $2.35 million this season.

Matt Niskanen (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

For the Flyers, this is a good upgrade for them on the back-end as Niskanen has consistently been a solid two-way defender who has good offensive instincts. He can now help them on the power play as well and fills a need on the right side.

For the Capitals, this deal gives them depth on defense in exchange for Niskanen while also saving them a good chunk of cap space. Niskanen is signed through the 2020-21 season with a cap hit of $5.75 million per season.

Canadiens Sign Olofsson

The Canadiens signed Olofsson to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level. The deal carries a salary of $235,000 at the AHL level but guarantees him $300,000 regardless of where he plays.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound defender played in two games in Laval last season with the Rocket, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, recording one assist.

Due to an injury to his shoulder that was sustained on Oct. 19, Olofsson was forced to miss the last 70 games of the season for the Rocket.

The 24-year-old has also played in 56 NHL games in his career, recording 11 assists in that time.

Lightning Trade Ingram

The Lightning made a minor trade Friday when they shipped goaltender Connor Ingram to the Predators in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Ingram was taken with the 88th pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Lightning and the team is opting to recoup some value for him at this time.

For the Predators, this is another body to add to camp at virtually no cost.