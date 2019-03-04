NHL News & Notes: Lindsay, McCabe & More

In today’s News & Notes, NHL Legend Ted Lindsay has passed away, Jake McCabe is out for five to six weeks with an upper-body injury and Kevan Miller is considered week to week.

Ted Lindsay Passes Away

The NHL world suffered a big loss Monday as Ted Linsday has passed away. The legendary forward played in 17 NHL seasons and won four Stanley Cups as a member of the Detroit Red Wings in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955.

He would score 379 goals and 851 points in 1,068 games and would be known as one of the gentlemen of the sport despite earning the nickname “Terrible Ted” for his toughness on the ice. His legacy will forever live on through the Ted Lindsay award which is given annually to the player who is considered the most outstanding player in the league as voted on by the NHL Players Association. The award was renamed after him in 2010 after previously being named the Lester B. Pearson Award.

He’d spend the first 13 seasons of his career with the Red Wings before playing with the Chicago Blackhawks from 1957 until 1960. He’d retire until 1964 when he’d return to the Red Wings, scoring 14 goals and 28 points.

His presence reached many in the hockey world and Wayne Gretzky had the following to say about him in a statement on Twitter:

“’Terrible Ted’ was one of the nicest men in hockey. Every player should be thankful for his courage to create the Players Association, which has grown into partnership between the players and owners of the NHL. He was a true champion on and off the ice and will be deeply missed.”

McCabe Out With Upper Body Injury

The Buffalo Sabres will be without McCabe for five to six weeks as the 25-year-old is dealing with an upper-body injury. The defender suffered the injury in a 5-2 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Given the timeline for the recovery and the timing of the injury, it’s distinctly possible that McCabe could miss the remainder of the season for the second straight year after he missed the final two months of the 2017-18 season after undergoing surgery on his thumb and shoulder. The Sabres aren’t expected to make the postseason either, which would mean that McCabe wouldn’t return to NHL action until the 2019-20 season if the injury truly does take that long to heal.

In 55 games this season, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin-native has scored four goals and 14 points.

Miller Considered Week to Week

The Boston Bruins will be without Miller for the foreseeable future as the veteran blueliner is still injured. The latest update on the defender came Monday from head coach Bruce Cassidy who stated that the team got some bad news after viewing his MRI results. Because of this, his injury would be downgraded to a week-to-week designation.

The 31-year-old defender has recorded six points in 36 games this season and has failed to record a goal. For the role he plays on the team, however, his loss will certainly sting for a Bruins team that hasn’t lost a game in regulation since Jan. 19. Since then, the team has gone 12-0-4 and has been seemingly unstoppable despite missing David Pastrnak for a very large portion of that time.

The Bruins did get some good news though as Sean Kuraly is expected to rejoin the team Thursday barring any setbacks, according to the team.