In today’s News & Notes, Andrew Shaw will not be suspended, Shane Bowers has signed his entry-level contract and Matt Read has been placed on waivers.

Related: NHL News & Notes: Bruins, Olofsson & More

Shaw Avoids Suspension

The Montreal Canadiens dodged a bullet when the NHL’s Department of Player Safety determined that Shaw would not be subject to a hearing for his hit to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets defender Adam McQuaid.

No hearing for Andrew Shaw, NHL spokesperson confirms — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 29, 2019

With the Canadiens in the middle of a playoff race and in a deadlock with the Blue Jackets and trailing the Carolina Hurricanes, losing any players would be devastating for Montreal. Despite this, the fact that the Department of Player Safety deemed this a clean hit seems very counterproductive and contradictory to what they’ve been trying to establish over the last few seasons.

Shaw went out of his way to give McQuaid an elbow/forearm shiver to the head on a play where contact was not only avoidable but easier to avoid than initiate. Shaw’s history as a repeat offender also could have played a role here but nonetheless, the NHL opted to let bygones be bygones.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen stops Montreal Canadiens right wing Andrew Shaw (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Shaw is having a career-season with the Canadiens and has scored 18 goals and 43 points in just 59 games this season. The 27-year-old also adds grit and energy to a team that doesn’t have a lot of grit in general.

Bowers Signs With Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche announced Friday that they signed Bowers to a three-year entry level contract that will kick in for the 2019-20 season. In the meantime, Bowers will report to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL on an amateur tryout-offer.

Team Canada’s Shane Bowers skates with the puck during the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Bowers was acquired by the Avalanche in the trade that saw Matt Duchene sent to the Ottawa Senators. A first-round pick from the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Bowers spent the last two seasons with the Boston University Terriers, scoring 28 goals and 53 points in 77 games at the NCAA level.

The 19-year-old will now finish out the season in a professional system before getting a chance to make the Avalanche roster out of training camp. Given his ability and maturity, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get an extended look one way or another.

Related: NHL News & Notes: Fabbro, Oettinger, Farabee & More

Bowers joins Dante Fabbro, Jake Oettinger, Joel Farabee and Chad Kyrys as recent Terriers to sign professional contracts and leave the University.

Read Placed on Waivers

As reported by Michael Russo of The Athletic, Read has been placed on waivers by the Minnesota Wild. Russo would go on to say that this likely means that either Joel Eriksson Ek or Zach Parise, or both could be returning to the team Saturday night when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Read has skated in 10 games at the NHL level this season, scoring one goal in the process. He’s also spent 55 games in the AHL with the Iowa Wild where he’s scored 15 goals and 34 points.