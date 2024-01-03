NHL News & Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Flames

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, there is talk that the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward William Nylander are trending closer to a long-term deal being finalized. Are the Vancouver Canucks a fit for Tyson Barrie? Finally, what is the latest on some of the pending UFAs from the Calgary Flames?

William Nylander Close to a Deal With the Maple Leafs?

During Tuesday’s Real Kyper and Bourne Show, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos shared that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nylander’s representatives are edging closer to reaching a deal. Kypreos suggests that an agreement could materialize before the All-Star Break, with the proposed figure worth $11.25 million per season over eight years.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kypreos suggested there could be a substantial upfront signing bonus, and argued that the suggested amount aligns reasonably with Nylander’s performance as a prolific scorer with a projected 40 goals and 100 points. Justin Bourne acknowledged the apparent discrepancy between the speculated figure and initial expectations but drew comparisons to David Pastrnak’s contract. Bourne pointed out the similarity in value, with Pastrnak’s deal at $11.25 million per season. Kypreos concluded, “That’s the number, and either you like it or you don’t.”

Elliotte Friedman also confirmed that things appear to be close. During an hit on NHL Network’s The Morning Skate, he noted:

“Yeah, I think Toronto really moved this forward over the past couple of weeks. I think they entered into some pretty serious negotiations…So I’m not sure if people felt it was going to happen on a game day. But I do think there’s a chance it could happen this week.”

Is Tyson Barrie a Fit In Vancouver?

Nashville Hockey Now’s Clay Brewer reports that Tyson Barrie, the defenseman for the Nashville Predators, carries an annual cap hit of $4.5 million, with a current pro-rated impact of approximately $2.6 million. As a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), there’s speculation that teams seeking his services may request the Predators to retain a portion of his salary.

Among the potential suitors for Barrie, teams like the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and the Toronto Maple Leafs were mentioned in his article. However, Brewer suggests that the Vancouver Canucks, given Barrie’s roots in Victoria, BC, might be the most favorable destination for the defenseman.

Vancouver missed out on Ethan Bear (who went to Washington) and so far, their attempts to acquire Chris Tanev have gone awry.

As per Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, he’s provide a few updates on players out of the Flames organization that insiders are watching closely in respect to trade talks. When it comes to Elias Lindholm, he writes, “Unless Lindholm changes his contract demands or the Flames decide to accept a $9M+ AAV on a long-term deal, an extension is unlikely and Calgary GM Craig Conroy will try to maximize a return for the top forward in the trade market.” He named the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, and Washington Capitals as possible landing spots.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When it pertains to Noah Hanifin, the defenseman delayed committing to an eight-year, $7.5 million per season extension with Calgary at the season’s onset. While teams are aware of his long-term aspirations, this complicates trade talks for Calgary. If unsuccessful in retaining him, the Flames will explore potential trades. Pagnotta liked New Jersey, Arizona, and Boston here.

Finally, Chris Tanev faces potential unrestricted free agency this summer, making him a candidate for trade to avoid losing him without compensation in July. Substantial interest has already surfaced, and it is expected to intensify as the deadline approaches. Toronto, New Jersey, Vancouver, and Tampa Bay were named as possible options.