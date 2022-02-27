NHL Roster Report: Flyers, Senators, Blackhawks, Penguins & More

The final Saturday of February was a busy one for roster news. Here’s a recap of all the latest transactions, injury updates, and lineup news from around the NHL.

Transactions

Columbus assigned Jake Christiansen to Cleveland of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Philadelphia activated Joel Farabee and Derick Brassard from IR.

Vegas recalled Jonas Rondbjerg and assigned Jake Leschyshyn to Henderson (AHL).

Chicago recalled Josiah Slavin and Isaak Phillips and assigned Lukas Reichel and Jakub Galvas to Rockford (AHL).

Montreal activated Mathieu Perreault from IR and placed Paul Byron on IR.

Vancouver placed Kyle Burroughs on Injured Reserve and Tucker Poolman on LTIR.

Tucker Poolman on LTIR gives the #Canucks and additional $2,500,000 in their LTI Salary Pool for a total of $7,887,500.



The club is currently using $5,487,500, leaving them with $2,400,000 in usable space.https://t.co/F7puWrECCT https://t.co/slH2gJVpqL — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 26, 2022

Mike Matheson (PIT) is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Oskar Sundqvist (STL) was being evaluated Saturday after he left Friday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark (VGK) both left Friday night’s game with undisclosed injuries and were not in the lineup Saturday.

Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) returned to action Saturday after a one-game absence with the flu.

Eric Cernak (TBL) left Saturday night’s game with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

Colin White (OTT) made his season debut after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Colin White, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Josh Norris and Drake Batherson (OTT) are expected to return from injury within the next month.

Tyler Johnson (CHI) could be ready to return from his neck injury. He centered a line with with Philipp Kurashev and Dominik Kubalik during Saturday’s practice.

Calvin De Hann (CHI) is out vs St. Louis on Sunday with an indisclosed injury.

Jake McCabe (CHI) will be a game-time decision vs St. Louis on Sunday as he deals with a back issue.

Jordan Greenway (MIN) underwent an MRI for his upper-body injury.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (EDM) left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury and will be evaluated on Sunday.

Filip Chytil (NYR) was deemed to be healthy after an illness but did not play Saturday.

Jakub Vrana (DET) has started taking contact in practice, but there is still no timetable for his return from a shoulder injury that has kept him out all season.

Andrew Copp (WPG) practiced with a regular jersey after wearing a non-contact jersey the last few days.

Alexandre Carrier (NSH) is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Alex Edler (LAK) is targeting late March for a return from his lower-body injury.

Alexandre Texier (CBJ) is still a few weeks away from returning from a fractured finger. He has been linked to some trade rumors recently, so some teams will be monitoring this situation closely.

Texier was the subject of a recent report by @frank_seravalli stating that #CBJ GM Jarmo Kekalainen is "taking calls" on the French forward.



Reported price tag: first-round pick & roster player.



Texier's agent hopes to meet up with Jackets' mgmt Sunday in Columbus to chat. — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) February 26, 2022

Related: NHL Roster Report: Sabres, Flyers, Maple Leafs & More

Lineup News

Florida Panthers (vs Edmonton)

IN: Ryan Lomberg, Lucas Carlsson

OUT: Maxim Mamin, Olli Juolevi

Mason Marchment was elevated to the top line with Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov.

Marchment is averaging over a point per game while playing just over 13 minutes per game.

Philadelphia Flyers (vs Washington)

IN: Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard

OUT: Morgan Frost, Max Willman

Washington Capitals (vs Philadelphia)

IN: Michal Kempny

OUT: Justin Schultz

Ottawa Senators (vs Montreal)

IN: Colin White, Victor Mete, Dylan Gambrell

OUT: Mark Kastelic (AHL), Thomas Chabot (illness), Nikita Zaitsev (illness)

Senators used a rare 13 forward/5 defensemen lineup.

Montreal Canadiens (vs Ottawa)

IN: Mathieu Perreault (first game since Dec. 14), Corey Schueneman

OUT: Paul Byron (injury), Kale Clague

Toronto Maple Leafs (vs Detroit)

IN: Nick Robertson (first NHL game since April 20, 2021), Justin Holl

OUT: Pierre Engvall (illness), Travis Dermott

T.J. Brodie shifted to the left side of the second defensive pairing (his strong side).

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Calgary Flames (vs Minnesota)

IN: Brett Ritchie, Brad Richardson

OUT: Dillon Dube, Adam Ruzicka

Pittsburgh Penguins (vs NY Rangers)

IN: Mark Friedman

OUT: Mike Matheson (injured)

Boston Bruins (vs San Jose)

IN: Jesper Froden (second career NHL game)

OUT: Curtis Lazar (injured)

San Jose Sharks (vs Boston)

IN: Jonah Gadjovich, Radim Simek

OUT: Andrew Cogliano (personal) , Nicolas Meloche (injured)

Nashville Predators (vs Tampa Bay)

IN: Ben Harpur

OUT: Alexandre Carrier (injured)

Minnesota Wild (vs Calgary)

IN: Jordie Benn

OUT: Calen Addison

Joel Eriksson Ek moved up the lineup to center Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello while Ryan Hartman moved to a line with Connor Dewar and Marcus Foligno.

Vegas Golden Knights (vs Colorado)

IN: Jonas Rondbjerg, Jonathan Marchessault

OUT: Max Pacioretty, Mattias Janmark

Evgeni Dadonov moved up to the top line while Jonathan Marchessault was back with William Karlsson and Reilly Smith.

Colorado Avalanche (vs Vegas)

IN: Nicolas Aube-Kubel

OUT: Tyson Jost

For the latest NHL depth charts and projected lineups please check out CapFriendly.