NHL Roster Report: Flyers, Senators, Blackhawks, Penguins & More

The final Saturday of February was a busy one for roster news. Here’s a recap of all the latest transactions, injury updates, and lineup news from around the NHL.

Transactions

  • Columbus assigned Jake Christiansen to Cleveland of the American Hockey League (AHL).
  • Philadelphia activated Joel Farabee and Derick Brassard from IR.
  • Vegas recalled Jonas Rondbjerg and assigned Jake Leschyshyn to Henderson (AHL).
  • Chicago recalled Josiah Slavin and Isaak Phillips and assigned Lukas Reichel and Jakub Galvas to Rockford (AHL).
  • Montreal activated Mathieu Perreault from IR and placed Paul Byron on IR.
  • Vancouver placed Kyle Burroughs on Injured Reserve and Tucker Poolman on LTIR.

Injury Updates

  • Mike Matheson (PIT) is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
  • Oskar Sundqvist (STL) was being evaluated Saturday after he left Friday’s game with an undisclosed injury.
  • Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark (VGK) both left Friday night’s game with undisclosed injuries and were not in the lineup Saturday.
  • Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) returned to action Saturday after a one-game absence with the flu.
  • Eric Cernak (TBL) left Saturday night’s game with an undisclosed injury and did not return.
  • Colin White (OTT) made his season debut after recovering from a shoulder injury.
Colin White Ottawa Senators
Colin White, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)
  • Josh Norris and Drake Batherson (OTT) are expected to return from injury within the next month.
  • Tyler Johnson (CHI) could be ready to return from his neck injury. He centered a line with with Philipp Kurashev and Dominik Kubalik during Saturday’s practice.
  • Calvin De Hann (CHI) is out vs St. Louis on Sunday with an indisclosed injury.
  • Jake McCabe (CHI) will be a game-time decision vs St. Louis on Sunday as he deals with a back issue.
  • Jordan Greenway (MIN) underwent an MRI for his upper-body injury.
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (EDM) left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury and will be evaluated on Sunday.
  • Filip Chytil (NYR) was deemed to be healthy after an illness but did not play Saturday.
  • Jakub Vrana (DET) has started taking contact in practice, but there is still no timetable for his return from a shoulder injury that has kept him out all season.
  • Andrew Copp (WPG) practiced with a regular jersey after wearing a non-contact jersey the last few days.
  • Alexandre Carrier (NSH) is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
  • Alex Edler (LAK) is targeting late March for a return from his lower-body injury.
  • Alexandre Texier (CBJ) is still a few weeks away from returning from a fractured finger. He has been linked to some trade rumors recently, so some teams will be monitoring this situation closely.

Lineup News

Florida Panthers (vs Edmonton)

Philadelphia Flyers (vs Washington)

  • IN: Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard
  • OUT: Morgan Frost, Max Willman

Washington Capitals (vs Philadelphia)

  • IN: Michal Kempny
  • OUT: Justin Schultz

Ottawa Senators (vs Montreal)

  • IN: Colin White, Victor Mete, Dylan Gambrell
  • OUT: Mark Kastelic (AHL), Thomas Chabot (illness), Nikita Zaitsev (illness)
  • Senators used a rare 13 forward/5 defensemen lineup.

Montreal Canadiens (vs Ottawa)

  • IN: Mathieu Perreault (first game since Dec. 14), Corey Schueneman
  • OUT: Paul Byron (injury), Kale Clague

Toronto Maple Leafs (vs Detroit)

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs
Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Calgary Flames (vs Minnesota)

  • IN: Brett Ritchie, Brad Richardson
  • OUT: Dillon Dube, Adam Ruzicka

Pittsburgh Penguins (vs NY Rangers)

  • IN: Mark Friedman
  • OUT: Mike Matheson (injured)

Boston Bruins (vs San Jose)

  • IN: Jesper Froden (second career NHL game)
  • OUT: Curtis Lazar (injured)

San Jose Sharks (vs Boston)

  • IN: Jonah Gadjovich, Radim Simek
  • OUT: Andrew Cogliano (personal) , Nicolas Meloche (injured)

Nashville Predators (vs Tampa Bay)

  • IN: Ben Harpur
  • OUT: Alexandre Carrier (injured)

Minnesota Wild (vs Calgary)

  • IN: Jordie Benn
  • OUT: Calen Addison
  • Joel Eriksson Ek moved up the lineup to center Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello while Ryan Hartman moved to a line with Connor Dewar and Marcus Foligno.

Vegas Golden Knights (vs Colorado)

  • IN: Jonas Rondbjerg, Jonathan Marchessault
  • OUT: Max Pacioretty, Mattias Janmark
  • Evgeni Dadonov moved up to the top line while Jonathan Marchessault was back with William Karlsson and Reilly Smith.

Colorado Avalanche (vs Vegas)

  • IN: Nicolas Aube-Kubel
  • OUT: Tyson Jost

For the latest NHL depth charts and projected lineups please check out CapFriendly.