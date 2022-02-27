NHL Roster Report: Flyers, Senators, Blackhawks, Penguins & More

The final Saturday of February was a busy one for roster news. Here’s a recap of all the latest transactions, injury updates, and lineup news from around the NHL.
Transactions
- Columbus assigned Jake Christiansen to Cleveland of the American Hockey League (AHL).
- Philadelphia activated Joel Farabee and Derick Brassard from IR.
- Vegas recalled Jonas Rondbjerg and assigned Jake Leschyshyn to Henderson (AHL).
- Chicago recalled Josiah Slavin and Isaak Phillips and assigned Lukas Reichel and Jakub Galvas to Rockford (AHL).
- Montreal activated Mathieu Perreault from IR and placed Paul Byron on IR.
- Vancouver placed Kyle Burroughs on Injured Reserve and Tucker Poolman on LTIR.
Tucker Poolman on LTIR gives the #Canucks and additional $2,500,000 in their LTI Salary Pool for a total of $7,887,500.— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 26, 2022
The club is currently using $5,487,500, leaving them with $2,400,000 in usable space.https://t.co/F7puWrECCT https://t.co/slH2gJVpqL
Injury Updates
- Mike Matheson (PIT) is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
- Oskar Sundqvist (STL) was being evaluated Saturday after he left Friday’s game with an undisclosed injury.
- Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark (VGK) both left Friday night’s game with undisclosed injuries and were not in the lineup Saturday.
- Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) returned to action Saturday after a one-game absence with the flu.
- Eric Cernak (TBL) left Saturday night’s game with an undisclosed injury and did not return.
- Colin White (OTT) made his season debut after recovering from a shoulder injury.
- Josh Norris and Drake Batherson (OTT) are expected to return from injury within the next month.
- Tyler Johnson (CHI) could be ready to return from his neck injury. He centered a line with with Philipp Kurashev and Dominik Kubalik during Saturday’s practice.
- Calvin De Hann (CHI) is out vs St. Louis on Sunday with an indisclosed injury.
- Jake McCabe (CHI) will be a game-time decision vs St. Louis on Sunday as he deals with a back issue.
- Jordan Greenway (MIN) underwent an MRI for his upper-body injury.
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (EDM) left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury and will be evaluated on Sunday.
- Filip Chytil (NYR) was deemed to be healthy after an illness but did not play Saturday.
- Jakub Vrana (DET) has started taking contact in practice, but there is still no timetable for his return from a shoulder injury that has kept him out all season.
- Andrew Copp (WPG) practiced with a regular jersey after wearing a non-contact jersey the last few days.
- Alexandre Carrier (NSH) is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
- Alex Edler (LAK) is targeting late March for a return from his lower-body injury.
- Alexandre Texier (CBJ) is still a few weeks away from returning from a fractured finger. He has been linked to some trade rumors recently, so some teams will be monitoring this situation closely.
Texier was the subject of a recent report by @frank_seravalli stating that #CBJ GM Jarmo Kekalainen is "taking calls" on the French forward.— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) February 26, 2022
Reported price tag: first-round pick & roster player.
Texier's agent hopes to meet up with Jackets' mgmt Sunday in Columbus to chat.
Lineup News
Florida Panthers (vs Edmonton)
- IN: Ryan Lomberg, Lucas Carlsson
- OUT: Maxim Mamin, Olli Juolevi
- Mason Marchment was elevated to the top line with Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov.
- Marchment is averaging over a point per game while playing just over 13 minutes per game.
Philadelphia Flyers (vs Washington)
- IN: Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard
- OUT: Morgan Frost, Max Willman
Washington Capitals (vs Philadelphia)
- IN: Michal Kempny
- OUT: Justin Schultz
Ottawa Senators (vs Montreal)
- IN: Colin White, Victor Mete, Dylan Gambrell
- OUT: Mark Kastelic (AHL), Thomas Chabot (illness), Nikita Zaitsev (illness)
- Senators used a rare 13 forward/5 defensemen lineup.
Montreal Canadiens (vs Ottawa)
- IN: Mathieu Perreault (first game since Dec. 14), Corey Schueneman
- OUT: Paul Byron (injury), Kale Clague
Toronto Maple Leafs (vs Detroit)
- IN: Nick Robertson (first NHL game since April 20, 2021), Justin Holl
- OUT: Pierre Engvall (illness), Travis Dermott
- T.J. Brodie shifted to the left side of the second defensive pairing (his strong side).
Calgary Flames (vs Minnesota)
- IN: Brett Ritchie, Brad Richardson
- OUT: Dillon Dube, Adam Ruzicka
Pittsburgh Penguins (vs NY Rangers)
- IN: Mark Friedman
- OUT: Mike Matheson (injured)
Boston Bruins (vs San Jose)
- IN: Jesper Froden (second career NHL game)
- OUT: Curtis Lazar (injured)
San Jose Sharks (vs Boston)
- IN: Jonah Gadjovich, Radim Simek
- OUT: Andrew Cogliano (personal) , Nicolas Meloche (injured)
Nashville Predators (vs Tampa Bay)
- IN: Ben Harpur
- OUT: Alexandre Carrier (injured)
Minnesota Wild (vs Calgary)
- IN: Jordie Benn
- OUT: Calen Addison
- Joel Eriksson Ek moved up the lineup to center Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello while Ryan Hartman moved to a line with Connor Dewar and Marcus Foligno.
Vegas Golden Knights (vs Colorado)
- IN: Jonas Rondbjerg, Jonathan Marchessault
- OUT: Max Pacioretty, Mattias Janmark
- Evgeni Dadonov moved up to the top line while Jonathan Marchessault was back with William Karlsson and Reilly Smith.
Colorado Avalanche (vs Vegas)
- IN: Nicolas Aube-Kubel
- OUT: Tyson Jost
For the latest NHL depth charts and projected lineups please check out CapFriendly.
