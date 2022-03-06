NHL Roster Report: Golden Knights, Coyotes, Flyers, Islanders & More

After playing for four teams during the last three seasons, it appears Travis Boyd has found a home in Arizona. Boyd signed a two-year extension on Saturday. He’s already set a career high with 24 points in 46 games. He’s averaging around 16 minutes per game while centering Arizona’s top line for a good chunk of the season.

Ben Hutton also signed an extension and a few key players came off of Injured Reserve. Here’s a look at all the roster news from around the NHL yesterday.

Transactions

Columbus Blue Jackets assigned Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).

Philadelphia Flyers activated Kevin Hayes and Wade Allison from Injured Reserve. Allison was then assigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

New York Islanders placed Zdeno Chara on Injured Reserve (retroactive to Feb. 26), placed Anders Lee on Non-Roster list and recalled Otto Koivula and Parker Wotherspoon from Bridgeport (AHL).

Seattle Kraken activated Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann from Injured Reserve and placed Austin Czarnik on waivers (Non-Roster).

Arizona Coyotes signed Travis Boyd to a two-year extension.

Travis Boyd’s 2 year contract extension breakdown directly from his agent 👇👍 https://t.co/q4519Ecnls — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 5, 2022

Florida Panthers placed Olli Juolevi on waivers. Newly signed Petteri Lindbohm is expected to take the roster spot vacated by Juolevi.

San Jose Sharks placed Jonathan Dahlen on Injured Reserve.

Carolina Hurricanes placed Anthony DeAngelo on Injured Reserve and recalled Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL). DeAngelo has missed the team’s last five games with and upper-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs placed Ondrej Kase on Injured Reserve.

Vegas Golden Knights signed Ben Hutton to a two-year extension. Hutton signed a one-year contract at the end of October and has played 35 games with Vegas so far.

Ben Hutton, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Injury Updates

Ondrej Kase (TOR) continues to miss time with an upper-body injury. He underwent more tests on Saturday.

Rasmus Sandin (TOR) missed Saturday’s game with an illness.

David Perron (STL) missed Saturday’s game with an illness.

Brendan Lemieux (LAK) left Friday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Greg McKegg (NYR) missed Friday’s game with an illness.

Zack Kassian (EDM) was spotted on the ice with a cage as he recovers from a jaw injury.

Mathew Barzal (NYI) was a game-time decision on Saturday, but ended up missing his fourth straight game.

Jimmy Vesey (NJD) missed practice Saturday with an illness.

Cody Eakin (BUF) was evaluated for an undisclosed injury suffered on Friday night.

Justin Braun (PHI) played Saturday after leaving Thursday’s game with an illness.

Ryan Lomberg (FLA) is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Kevin Connauton (PHI) left Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Mark Borowiecki (NSH) missed Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. He’s considered day-to-day.

Evan Bouchard (EDM) left Saturday night’s game with an illness and did not return.

Lineup News

St. Louis Blues (vs NYI)

IN: Klim Kostin

OUT: David Perron (ill)

Oskar Sundqvist moved to the top line in Perron’s absense and Klim Kostin slid into the fourth line.

New York Islanders (vs STL)

IN: Otto Koivula

OUT: Anders Lee (personal)

Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock were reunited on the top defensive pairing.

Montreal Canadiens (vs EDM)

IN: Cayden Primeau, Mathieu Perreault, Kale Clague

OUT: Andrew Hammond (inj), Jake Evans (inj), Corey Schueneman

Seattle Kraken (vs WSH)

IN: Jaden Schwartz (first game since Dec. 29), Jared McCann

OUT: Austin Czarnik, Ryan Donato

Jaden Schwartz, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Philadelphia Flyers (vs CHI)

IN: Kevin Hayes, Kevin Connauton

OUT: Gerald Mayhew, Nick Seeler

The return of Kevin Hayes shook up all four lines. Hayes centered the third line while Scott Laughton moved up to the first line. Claude Giroux slid over to the wing.

Edmonton Oilers (vs MTL)

IN: Philip Broberg, Kyle Turris (first game since Jan. 22)

OUT: Tyson Barrie (inj), Brad Malone

Ryan McLeod was elevated to the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

Oilers continue to use an 11F/7D lineup with Todd Woodcroft as head coach.

Colorado Avalanche (vs CGY)

IN: Valeri Nichushkin

OUT: Darren Helm

Ottawa Senators (vs ARZ)

IN: Adam Gaudette

OUT: Tyler Ennis

Senators completely revamped their top three lines…

Boston Bruins (vs CBJ)

IN: Curtis Lazar

OUT: Jesper Froden

Florida Panthers (vs DET)

IN: Noel Acciari

OUT: Ryan Lomberg (inj)

Detroit Red Wings (vs FLA)

IN: Givani Smith, Danny DeKeyser, Gustav Lindstrom

OUT: Carter Rowney, Troy Stecher, Jordan Oesterle

The top line and top defensive pairing stayed in tact from the previous game, but the rest went into the blender.

Washington Capitals (vs SEA)

IN: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Ilya Samsonov (backing up)

OUT: Daniel Sprong, Zachary Fucale

Toronto Maple Leafs (vs EDM)

IN: Timothy Liljegren

OUT: Rasmus Sandin (illness)

Nashville Predators (vs SJ)

IN: Ben Harpur, Alexandre Carrier

OUT: Mark Borowiecki (inj), Philippe Myers

San Jose Sharks (vs NSH)

IN: Alex Stalock, Rudolfs Balcers

OUT: James Reimer (inj), Jeffrey Viel

Calgary Flames (vs COL)

IN: Dillon Dube

OUT: Brad Richardson

Dan Vladar got his first start in goal since Feb. 15.

For the latest NHL depth charts and projected lineups please check out CapFriendly.