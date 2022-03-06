NHL Roster Report: Golden Knights, Coyotes, Flyers, Islanders & More

After playing for four teams during the last three seasons, it appears Travis Boyd has found a home in Arizona. Boyd signed a two-year extension on Saturday. He’s already set a career high with 24 points in 46 games. He’s averaging around 16 minutes per game while centering Arizona’s top line for a good chunk of the season.
Ben Hutton also signed an extension and a few key players came off of Injured Reserve. Here’s a look at all the roster news from around the NHL yesterday.
Transactions
- Columbus Blue Jackets assigned Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).
- Philadelphia Flyers activated Kevin Hayes and Wade Allison from Injured Reserve. Allison was then assigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
- New York Islanders placed Zdeno Chara on Injured Reserve (retroactive to Feb. 26), placed Anders Lee on Non-Roster list and recalled Otto Koivula and Parker Wotherspoon from Bridgeport (AHL).
- Seattle Kraken activated Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann from Injured Reserve and placed Austin Czarnik on waivers (Non-Roster).
- Arizona Coyotes signed Travis Boyd to a two-year extension.
Travis Boyd’s 2 year contract extension breakdown directly from his agent 👇👍 https://t.co/q4519Ecnls— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 5, 2022
- Florida Panthers placed Olli Juolevi on waivers. Newly signed Petteri Lindbohm is expected to take the roster spot vacated by Juolevi.
- San Jose Sharks placed Jonathan Dahlen on Injured Reserve.
- Carolina Hurricanes placed Anthony DeAngelo on Injured Reserve and recalled Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL). DeAngelo has missed the team’s last five games with and upper-body injury.
- Toronto Maple Leafs placed Ondrej Kase on Injured Reserve.
- Vegas Golden Knights signed Ben Hutton to a two-year extension. Hutton signed a one-year contract at the end of October and has played 35 games with Vegas so far.
Injury Updates
- Ondrej Kase (TOR) continues to miss time with an upper-body injury. He underwent more tests on Saturday.
- Rasmus Sandin (TOR) missed Saturday’s game with an illness.
- David Perron (STL) missed Saturday’s game with an illness.
- Brendan Lemieux (LAK) left Friday’s game with a lower-body injury.
- Greg McKegg (NYR) missed Friday’s game with an illness.
- Zack Kassian (EDM) was spotted on the ice with a cage as he recovers from a jaw injury.
- Mathew Barzal (NYI) was a game-time decision on Saturday, but ended up missing his fourth straight game.
- Jimmy Vesey (NJD) missed practice Saturday with an illness.
- Cody Eakin (BUF) was evaluated for an undisclosed injury suffered on Friday night.
- Justin Braun (PHI) played Saturday after leaving Thursday’s game with an illness.
- Ryan Lomberg (FLA) is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
- Kevin Connauton (PHI) left Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury.
- Mark Borowiecki (NSH) missed Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. He’s considered day-to-day.
- Evan Bouchard (EDM) left Saturday night’s game with an illness and did not return.
Related: NHL Roster Report: Flyers, Senators, Blackhawks, Penguins & More
Lineup News
St. Louis Blues (vs NYI)
- IN: Klim Kostin
- OUT: David Perron (ill)
- Oskar Sundqvist moved to the top line in Perron’s absense and Klim Kostin slid into the fourth line.
New York Islanders (vs STL)
- IN: Otto Koivula
- OUT: Anders Lee (personal)
- Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock were reunited on the top defensive pairing.
Montreal Canadiens (vs EDM)
- IN: Cayden Primeau, Mathieu Perreault, Kale Clague
- OUT: Andrew Hammond (inj), Jake Evans (inj), Corey Schueneman
Seattle Kraken (vs WSH)
- IN: Jaden Schwartz (first game since Dec. 29), Jared McCann
- OUT: Austin Czarnik, Ryan Donato
Philadelphia Flyers (vs CHI)
- IN: Kevin Hayes, Kevin Connauton
- OUT: Gerald Mayhew, Nick Seeler
- The return of Kevin Hayes shook up all four lines. Hayes centered the third line while Scott Laughton moved up to the first line. Claude Giroux slid over to the wing.
Edmonton Oilers (vs MTL)
- IN: Philip Broberg, Kyle Turris (first game since Jan. 22)
- OUT: Tyson Barrie (inj), Brad Malone
- Ryan McLeod was elevated to the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.
- Oilers continue to use an 11F/7D lineup with Todd Woodcroft as head coach.
Colorado Avalanche (vs CGY)
- IN: Valeri Nichushkin
- OUT: Darren Helm
Ottawa Senators (vs ARZ)
- IN: Adam Gaudette
- OUT: Tyler Ennis
- Senators completely revamped their top three lines…
👀 at tonight’s projected lines!— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 5, 2022
@#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/K74LV7maKt
Boston Bruins (vs CBJ)
- IN: Curtis Lazar
- OUT: Jesper Froden
Florida Panthers (vs DET)
- IN: Noel Acciari
- OUT: Ryan Lomberg (inj)
Detroit Red Wings (vs FLA)
- IN: Givani Smith, Danny DeKeyser, Gustav Lindstrom
- OUT: Carter Rowney, Troy Stecher, Jordan Oesterle
- The top line and top defensive pairing stayed in tact from the previous game, but the rest went into the blender.
Washington Capitals (vs SEA)
- IN: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Ilya Samsonov (backing up)
- OUT: Daniel Sprong, Zachary Fucale
Toronto Maple Leafs (vs EDM)
- IN: Timothy Liljegren
- OUT: Rasmus Sandin (illness)
Nashville Predators (vs SJ)
- IN: Ben Harpur, Alexandre Carrier
- OUT: Mark Borowiecki (inj), Philippe Myers
San Jose Sharks (vs NSH)
- IN: Alex Stalock, Rudolfs Balcers
- OUT: James Reimer (inj), Jeffrey Viel
Calgary Flames (vs COL)
- IN: Dillon Dube
- OUT: Brad Richardson
- Dan Vladar got his first start in goal since Feb. 15.
For the latest NHL depth charts and projected lineups please check out CapFriendly.
Tim is a life long sports fan who loves to track and analyze team rosters. As a kid, he spent just as much time adjusting the rosters on video games as he did actually playing them. He has over 20 years of experience as a sports statistician and has spent many years managing NHL depth charts. He is passionate about providing timely and accurate sports information. He is a long suffering fan of the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Vikings.