NHL Rumors: Flames, Flyers, Wild, Jets, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s next for the Calgary Flames? Insiders don’t believe this club will look the same next season after a disappointing playoff miss. But, what moves need to be made? Meanwhile, what is happening with Tony DeAngelo in Philadelphia? Is the defenseman in the dog house? So much so that he might be traded? Ryan Hartman will face a hearing with the NHL DoPS, and the New York Rangers have informed teams they won’t be signing one of their top prospects.

Flames Want Brad Treliving to Return

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff notes that when it comes to the Calgary Flames, there is “more or less ZERO chance that both GM and Coach are back next season.” He couldn’t specify who he thought would be removed but noted that, to his knowledge, of all the trainers, equipment staff, coaches, and managers, only Darryl Sutter has a contract for next season.

Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman spoke about the pending changes during a recent episode of the Jeff Marek Show and Marek asked who is going to make the decisions. “Is it going to be Brad Treliving or is it going to be someone else considering his contract is expiring? Is that job number one or priority number one you think of this organization?” Friedman responded that the decision to extend GM Brad Treliving was punted to the end of the season but noted, “I think the Calgary Flames have made it very clear that they would like Treliving to return.”

Related: Today in Hockey History: April 12

Friedman cautioned that overreacting to their season is not the wisest move which is why everyone there is taking a bit of a timeout. No imminent decisions are expected. But, the Flames do need to make a decision on the GM, the coach, and players like Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, Blake Coleman, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov.

Are the Flyers Done with DeAngelo?

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic looked into the situation in Philadelphia where the Flyers have made defenseman Tony DeAngelo a healthy scratch for a number of games in a row. Considering he leads all defensemen in points on that team, something is amiss and many wonder if DeAngelo was among the names assistant coach Rocky Thompson was referring to when he made his remarks following the Flyers’ loss to the St. Louis Blues in which he said some of his players didn’t seem to be trying.

Latest News & Highlights

When head coach John Tortorella was asked about DeAngelo, he responded, “He’s out. And I’ve talked to him. He knows where he stands with me. And that’s where we’re gonna go with it.”

O’Connor writes that this could lead to a trade and wonders if the Flyers would be willing to retain salary to move DeAngelo this summer. He has a year remaining on his contract. DeAngelo said he would be disappointed if traded and O’Connor writes:

“… based on the conversations I’ve had recently with league sources, DeAngelo won’t have a ton of value around the league this summer at his $5 million cap hit. Most clubs looking to buy already have their power play QB on the roster, which cuts down on DeAngelo’s plausible market.” source – ‘Tony DeAngelo’s recent scratches raise questions about his fit with the Flyers’ – Charlie O’Connor – The Athletic – 04/12/2023

Hartman to Have Hearing for Hit on Ehlers

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will face a hearing today for his hit on Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers during Tuesday night’s game. Hartman hit Ehlers in the third period in the open ice when Ehlers didn’t have the puck.

If Hartman gets anything lengthy, he could miss a game of the playoffs, which would really hurt the Wild. If Ehlers is out for any extended period of time, that hurts the Jets who just solidified a playoff spot.

Rangers Unlikely to Sign Jayden Grubbe

It appears that the Rangers see the rights relinquished of prospect Jayden Grubbe. Seravalli reports that they’ve informed teams that they’re unlikely to sign the 20-year-old. Grubbe put up 67 points in 64 games for the Red Deer Rebels in the WHL this season.