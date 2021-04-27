NHL Rumors: Bruins, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Roy, Turner Sports More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the future in Boston for Jake DeBrusk if Taylor Hall pans out as a long-term fit? Frederik Andersen returned to Toronto Maple Leafs practice. What does that mean for a return before the end of the regular season? Could the Pittsburgh Penguins reach out to Ryan Getzlaf in the offseason and Patrick Roy is looking to make an NHL return. Which teams might be a fit?

DeBrusk’s Future with Bruins Unclear

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic took a look at what might happen with DeBrusk if the Boston Bruins decide to re-sign Hall. DeBrusk is signed through 2022 at $3.675 million annually and has been mostly playing his off wing on the third line with Charlie Coyle since Hall’s arrival.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shinzawa writes that Hall’s future, then, is connected to DeBrusk’s and that there may not be room for both players. He adds that Hall has been revived since joining the Bruins.

Five of his six points as a Bruin have been at even strength. He’s settled in on Krejci’s left flank, the position DeBrusk occupied for stretches of the last four seasons. Hall is giving the Bruins plenty of data to consider a multi-year investment once the expansion draft is over. DeBrusk (four goals and seven assists in 34 games), meanwhile, has played at a far quieter clip, albeit on his weak side. He has lost his even-strength job as the No. 2 left winger. Ritchie has taken over net-front duties on the No. 1 power-play unit. source -‘Jake DeBrusk, his teenage hero and Bruins future linked with Taylor Hall’ Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 04/26/2021

Shinzawa notes that if both Hall and Nick Ritchie are re-signed, DeBrusk could be traded. Key to any deal though, — especially if it happens before the July 21 expansion draft — the Bruins would want an asset that would not jumble their protection plans.

Penguins Could Circle Back on Getzlaf

Dan Kingerski reported the Penguins were among several clubs to inquire into Getzlaf’s availability at the NHL Trade Deadline this season. Jimmy Murphy believes the Penguins might revisit the idea of adding him in the offseason. An NHL management source told Murphy that he thinks Getzlaf wants to win another Stanley Cup but and the Penguins are hoping he’ll be open to a move. It would require some salary-cap juggling by the Penguins to make it work.

Despite the interest from the Penguins, it’s less and less likely Getzlaf ever leaves Anaheim. He is settled in and will likely retire as a Duck unless the team chooses not to extend a one-year offer.

Frederik Andersen Returns to Maple Leafs Practice

The Maple Leafs might have to do some maneuvering earlier than expected. The starting goaltender (or at least 1B) returned to practice for the Leafs on Monday and Andersen is hoping he can get some games under his belt before the playoffs begin May 11.

He said, “It’s great if I can get in action. I think we have different options to try to do that. Right now my focus is more just to see how it progresses day by day. I think we still have some time hopefully to get into some game action.”

Among the options the Leafs might take is sending him down to the AHL for a conditioning stint. That would allow the team to keep him on LTIR.

NHL Reaches Agreement With Turner Sports

After the NHL signed a long-term agreement with Disney and ESPN for the “A” package of their multimedia broadcast rights, it was announced on Monday that their “B” package has been sold to Turner Sports and a seven-year agreement has been finalized that will begin in the 2021-22 season.

The deal will see the Stanley Cup Playoffs come to TNT and TBS for the first time, while also including up to 72 regular season games and the Winter Classic each season.

Patrick Roy Interested in NHL Return

It appears as though former NHL goaltender, head coach and executive Patrick Roy is looking to make a return to the NHL. Roy has hired a new agent, Neil Glasberg at PBI Sports and Entertainment, and Glasberg has already announced that the outspoken former NHLer is looking to come back to the league.

Patrick Roy has hired an agent and is open to a return to the NHL as a head coach or front office executive.@lukefoxjukebox spoke to that agent, @pbisports, to learn more about Roy's plans.https://t.co/TAzKm7dmC2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2021

Glasberg seemed to hint that Roy would be open to any position when he said Monday:

He could be a president of hockey ops. He could be a GM. He could be a co-GM. He could be a head coach. It’s going to be situational. That’s the truthful answer. I’d love to give this a shot and see what happens. And if something works out, fantastic. And if it doesn’t, we can’t say we didn’t try. It’s worth taking a shot right now.

Outside of the Montreal Canadiens, some insiders have pointed to the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks as teams that make some sense. This is not to say that any have expressed interest, just that they have potential vacancies Roy could fill.