NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?

Status on Blackhawks’ Free Agents

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times took a look at a couple of pending free agents in Chicago and updated readers on their potential futures with the team. It appears the organization and pending UFA forward Sam Lafferty have a mutual interest in getting an extension worked out. Lafferty, 27, is finishing his two-year deal with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

Sam Lafferty, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pope writes that Lafferty would also like to return and noted:

This will be his first time as a UFA — ‘‘I’m new to this,’’ he admitted Friday — and he hasn’t decided yet what length of contract he would prefer. He plans to leave most of the work to his agent, Pete Rutili, but he should be fairly affordable to re-sign, regardless. source – ‘Blackhawks interested in re-signing Sam Lafferty, who would ‘love to come back’ – Ben Pope- Chicago Sun Times – 04/04/2022

The Blackhawks know that his style of play is one that is coveted by other NHL teams and they expect he’ll test the market.

As for pending RFA Dominik Kubalik, the organization has said that his situation is more complicated. They note that when players have salary arbitration things can get tricky. In Kubalik’s case, ‘‘it’s even more complicated when that contract year was maybe not what it has been in the past,” GM Kyle Davidson said. He added, “We’ll get into that with their agent and see where things land and try to determine if that fits the financial structure.’”

Hossa Signing One Day Contract With Blackhawks

Former NHL forward Marian Hossa is inking a one-day contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, in order to officially retire as a member of the team. He will speak to the media after the 2nd intermission during that game and he said he made the best decision of his career by committing to the organization in 2009.

OFFICIAL: Hossa will sign a one-day contract and officially retire as a Blackhawk this Thursday! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/SDLB6wQr8m — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 5, 2022

He said retiring as a Blackhawk is a dream come true and that he couldn’t imagine retiring in any other uniform. Hossa also played for the Ottawa Senators, Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Detroit Red Wings.

Ducks Getzlaf to Retire

Speaking of retirements, forward Ryan Getzlaf is retiring from the NHL at the end of this season. The longtime Anaheim Ducks captain announced on Tuesday that he will call it quits at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. In a statement, Getzlaf explained:

It’s been an honor to play in the NHL and spend my entire professional career with one organization. None of this would have been possible without my family, who offered unwavering love and support each step of the way. Thank you to our owners, Henry and Susan Samueli, for leading an organization committed to success on the ice, but more importantly, to making a positive impact in our community and to those in need.

Could Rangers Kick Tires on Scheifele?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post suggested Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets might be someone the Rangers could look at this offseason. Much of that will depend on what happens while negotiating with Andrew Copp and if they feel the need to replace Ryan Strome.

Scheifele is signed through 2023-24 with an annual average value of $6.125 million and the Rangers would have the room to add him. They also could use someone to play with Artemi Panarin who is doing a wonderful job without a regular linemate.