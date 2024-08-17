NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Oilers, Jets, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Don Waddell talked about the status of trade talks regarding Patrik Laine. Meanwhile, are the Colorado Avalanche close to an extension with Mikko Rantanen? One journalist reveals why Ken Holland didn’t trade Philip Broberg back when an extension could have been tackled. Finally, would the Winnipeg Jets look at Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames for their second-line center spot?

Laine Might Have to Return to Blue Jackets Camp

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell discussed Patrik Laine’s trade request during an interview with TSN’s Bryan Hayes and Dave Feschuk. Waddell revealed that Laine, 26, asked to be traded long before Waddell took over as GM, citing locker room issues. While acknowledging the difficulty of bringing Laine back under these circumstances, Waddell said it might be necessary if a trade cannot be arranged.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“We’re into the summer, and he’s got a high cap hit for two years,” Waddell noted. “I’m talking to teams every day, and I’ve got two or three teams engaged right now. We’ll see where it goes.” He also stated that if a deal isn’t reached, Laine will be expected to report to training camp, and the team will do their best to manage the situation if he stays.

Are Avalanche and Rantanen Close to Signing an Extension?

According to Elliotte Friedman, there’s growing optimism that the Colorado Avalanche and forward Mikko Rantanen will agree on a contract extension. Rantanen, 27, is entering the final season of his current deal, which carries a cap hit of $9.25 million. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next July.

Friedman mentioned that several teams believe a new deal between Rantanen and the Avalanche is likely. And like Draisaitl in Edmonton, many teams have removed Rantanen from their UFA boards for next summer, anticipating that his extension will get done. There is no expectation that negotiations with the Avalanche will be too challenging.

Why Holland Didn’t Sign Broberg Earlier

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic noted that he had a conversation with Ken Holland back when rumors surfaced the Oilers were potentially looking to extend Philip Broberg. It was around the time the Buffalo Sabres had signed Mattias Samuelsson to a long-term extension. Holland cited the window to win in Edmonton and his already having bet on Broberg while the player was injured as reasons not to do the extension.

Nugent-Bowman cited Holland’s response to his question, explaining:

Holland could offer Broberg such a contract, he said, but the difference between the Sabres and the Oilers was that one team was growing and securing its core, whereas the other was trying to win it all. Holland had already bet on Broberg by drafting him and sticking by him. But he felt a lengthy and expensive financial commitment — especially earlier than necessary — would have removed precious dollars from the coffers to further augment the supporting cast around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. source – ‘Nugent-Bowman: Ex-Oilers GM Ken Holland deserves less blame for Broberg, Holloway offer sheets’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 08/15/2024

Could the Jets Have Interest in Nazem Kadri?

Ken Wiebe of The Free Press suggests that the Winnipeg Jets could consider bringing in Nazem Kadri as they enter a win-now mode, especially with Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck’s big-money extensions kicking in. Kadri, who signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Calgary Flames in 2022, would offer the Jets a more experienced and long-term solution at center.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kadri, 34 in October, is a skilled and feisty player who could add the swagger and championship pedigree the Jets need after several playoff disappointments. He played a key role in the Colorado Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup win, scoring a crucial overtime goal in Game 4 of the Finals.

However, a trade for Kadri would carry risks, given his age, $7 million AAV, and a no-movement clause. Winnipeg would also need to move salary to accommodate him, especially with upcoming raises for Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor. Wiebe wonders if the Flames would eat around $2 million per season to get the AAV down to $5 million.