NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Avalanche, Penguins, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs hinted that they aren’t done playing with their lineup prior to opening night. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche need to find ways to upgrade the roster with a tight salary cap. The Pittsburgh Penguins might be shopping Lars Eller and Noel Acciari on the trade market. Finally, are the Calgary Flames in a position where they need to trade Rasmus Andersson?

Maple Leafs Still Looking to Make Changes

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said during an interview on TSN 1050: “To me, we’ve still got five weeks or so till camp.” He added, “And, you know, we’re not set yet. We continue to look at ways to make our team better.”

Nick Robertson could still be traded. Pro tryout offers could still be in the cards. Fans are awaiting the outcome of the Jani Hakanpaa signing and whether he’ll officially join the roster. Treliving also said the captaincy change will not impact John Tavares talks and a new deal could be negotiated between the veteran and the team. There are also a few free agents on the market that could be had for little cost.

Avalanche Could Go Heavy On PTOs

The Colorado Avalanche are working with a tight salary cap as they seek to finalize their roster, potentially utilizing professional try-outs (PTOs) in September. According to Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now, one notable PTO candidate could be former Ottawa Senators winger Dominik Kubalik.

Dominik Kubalik, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rawal highlighted that the Avalanche closely scouted Kubalik last season and thought he could be a scorer for them. Kubalik struggled last season with only 11 goals and 15 points in 74 games, a decline from his consistent performances in previous seasons where he scored over 30 points a season. In 2019-20 she potted 30 goals and 46 points in 68 games.

Penguins Shopping Eller and Acciari?

The Pittsburgh Penguins are rumored to be shopping both Noel Acciari and Lars Eller, according to Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now. Eller is seen as a more likely trade candidate, but moving either player would create space for new acquisitions Cody Glass, Blake Lizotte, and Anthony Beauvillier.

Acciari might be a more affordable option for teams. He has moved around over the past four seasons, playing for four teams. With just 38 points in 152 games, he registered only seven points in 55 games last season. It was his physical play that probably kept him in the lineup. He is a $2 million cap hit through the 2025-26 season, $450,000 less than Eller.

Acciari could be an attractive option for teams looking to strengthen their bottom lines. Eller will also be a free agent next summer.

Do Flames Need to Trade Rasmus Andersson?

Julian McKenzie wrote about the odds the Calgary Flames will trade defenseman Rasmus Andersson this season. Noting he’s potentially going to be a popular player who can improve the blue line of a contender, Andersson’s play will determine if he’s traded.

McKenzie writes:

This might be going against the grain here. But I don’t think the Flames have to move on from Andersson right now unless GM Craig Conroy gets a trade offer that completely bowls him over. While the Flames have a ton of defensive prospects who will need roster spots to have proper chances at making the team, some of their prospects still need time to develop. Considering he won’t be a free agent until 2026, I don’t know if Andersson even has to be moved ahead of the next trade deadline. Source : “Which Young Players Could Make This Year’s Flames Roster?” – Julian McKenzie- The Athletic- 08-15-2024

The Flames have sold off a number of assets and speculation is they don’t want to make any more moves with the roster this offseason.

