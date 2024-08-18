Jets News & Rumors: Kadri, Lambert & Ehlers

In this edition of the Winnipeg Jets News & Rumors, we look at the idea of the club bringing in Nazem Kadri as the second-line center solution, Brad Lambert looking for a bigger role in the organization, and Nikolaj Ehlers being named to Denmark’s Olympic qualifying team.

Jets Eyeing Kadri For Center Fix?

In a recent post by Ken Wiebe of The Free Press, he suggested that the Jets are still uncertain about the second-line center position, which is certainly no secret to anybody who has looked at the roster. (from The Free Press, Kadri just what the Jets need, Aug. 15, 2024)

With the current lineup having Vladislav Namestnikov slotting in that role, they will be looking at alternative options, which could include internal options such as Cole Perfetti or Brad Lambert, but Wiebe suggests looking at the Calgary Flames for their solution.

Kadri, who is entering the third year of his seven-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $7 million, likely isn’t happy with the rebuilding phase the Flames are heading into. He has been a consistent 20-goal player throughout his career and has proven that he can be pivotal in a second-line center role as he did with the Colorado Avalanche on the path to his first Stanley Cup.

Kadri is 34 years old and is likely looking to get to a team with higher aspirations than the Flames, and with the Jets’ current position, they could be a strong fit together. Kadri does have a no-move clause, which means he would need to accept a trade to Winnipeg, which isn’t always the case. With a free agent signing in Calgary, it is more likely they would be willing to play in Winnipeg than if it was a player who spent their career in the southern USA or another more appealing destination.

Lambert Looking for Top-Six Spot

Over the past few month, we have heard that the Jets organization is looking at some young players to take bigger roles. As mentioned in the Kadri section, Lambert could be one of the players to be looking at the top-six center spot.

Looking back to the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Lambert was projected as a top-three pick a year prior to the draft, but after an unproductive season in Finland, his stock fell and he landed with the Jets at 30th overall. He was always touted as a very highly skilled forward, and since coming to North America to play, he has proven just how valuable he is. He was dominant in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the regular season and playoffs, and in his first full season in the American Hockey League (AHL), he posted 55 points in 64 games. His offensive talents are the biggest strength of his game, and with the right coach, having a ceiling of a player like J.T. Miller could be very reasonable.

Brad Lambert, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

At 20 years old, Lambert will be entering his first training camp with a real shot at an NHL position, and it could be on the second line. Darren Bauming wrote about his opportunity and how a lot of signs point toward it being an optimistic time for Lambert, and with the comments made by Kevin Cheveldayoff when free agency kicked off, young players should be excited.

Ehlers Tries Getting Denmark To Olympics

While speculation over whether the Jets will keep Ehlers around or not has quieted down, his name popped back into the news, but this time for a less controversial reason. As the 2026 Winter Olympics start getting things ready, Ehlers has been named to the Danish team who will compete in Group F for a spot in the Olympics in Italy.

Ehlers will be joined by fellow NHL players Frederik Andersen, Mads Sogaard, Jonas Rondbjerg, Lars Eller, and Oliver Bjorkstrand. The Danish team will face off against Great Britain, Japan, and Norway to clinch a spot in the Olympics.

Ehlers has participated in the Olympic Game Qualifying tournament twice before, including in 2021-22 when he led the entire qualification round in scoring with nine points in three games, and back in 2016-17 when he had a pair of points in three games. He has never represented Denmark at the Olympics but helped his team get there in Beijing in 2022. Now that the NHL will be represented in the Olympics again, he will be a lock for the Danish team if they qualify.