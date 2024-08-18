3 Tampa Bay Lightning Do’s & Don’ts for the 2024-25 Season

It’s a new era of Tampa Bay Lightning hockey. They’ll have a new captain and a chunk of the team will look very different. After last season, it’s clear there had to be some kind of change if they want to keep the window of contention open. Here’s a look at three must-dos (and don’ts) for the Lightning in 2024-25.

Do: Must Give Gage Goncalves Ice Time

While there are a couple of guys in the Lightning system who deserve more NHL time, 2020 second-round pick Gage Goncalves stands out especially. The 23-year-old center is coming off his best professional season yet.

In 69 games with the Lightning’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, Goncalves had 13 goals and 45 assists for 58 points. This performance earned him a spot in the 2024 AHL All-Star Game representing the Crunch and the North Division. He also had a strong playoff performance with six points in seven games.

Gage Goncalves, Syracuse Crunch (Image: Syracuse Crunch)

It’s time for the Lightning to see what Goncalves can do at the highest level of hockey. He played two games for the team last year and never got on the scoresheet before heading back to Syracuse. But with his low cap hit and the Lightning’s lack of depth after the top line, he can’t spend most of his time in the AHL going forward. We’re in a new era of Lightning hockey where the next generation should start to get its turn.

So why Goncalves over other guys such as Conor Geekie? Well, Geekie’s place in the Lightning’s future is much more certain. Saying the Lightning need to give ice time to a top offseason acquisition isn’t a very profound take either. There is a case to call up defenseman Declan Carlile as the Lightning need the defensive depth. Like Goncalves, he’s also starting to enter his mid-20s and risks wasting away in the minors.

Lastly, I don’t think other top options such as Dylan Duke are going to be ready just yet, though their appearances in a Lightning uniform will certainly be welcomed. Goncalves just stood out as the most pressing to call up. He was the best player on the Crunch last season and should move up to Tampa Bay as a result.

Don’t: Must Not Overuse Andrei Vasilevskiy

It should be completely expected that goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will return to form in 2024-25. However, since he did have back surgery a year ago and he just turned 30, the Lightning need to learn from last season and not overuse their star player.

I get why he played as much as he did post-surgery. It was the team’s best chance to win games. But it wasn’t the best for the long term. Vasilevskiy also was very inconsistent, and overuse was undoubtedly a factor.

Fifty-two games, the number he played in last year, in a season is fine if it’s across 82 games, but not 60. He’s also going to play every single playoff game, as he should. Backup Jonas Johnasson isn’t stellar like how most backups are not. But he’s good enough to give Vasilevskiy a night off, so he can be ready for the most important games.

If “The Big Cat” has another setback or sustains an injury that becomes chronic, it could set the Lightning back a very long time. Managing the workload is a must.

Do: Must Get the Most Out of Jake Guentzel

In any other year, Lightning fans would have loved this acquisition. Jake Guentzel is a strong forward coming off his best season to date and will make even more noise if he’s on the same line as Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

But the context of his arrival comes with a sour context. Many see his arrival as making a choice over the long-time captain, Steven Stamkos. It’s a feeling that isn’t without merit. Stamkos is a future Hall of Famer and was the leader in the locker room. Guentzel also got a $9-million-a-season payday and Stamkos walked. I get it all.

However, Guentzel might get unwarranted flack as a result. If he starts off slow, there’s going to be a lot of “should’ve paid Stamkos” talk.

In season one with the club, Guentzel needs to turn heads. If he can show some leadership then even better. Whatever gets the Lightning back the narrative of “In JBB (Julien BriseBois) we trust”. Nobody has to come out and be a Conn Smythe winner, but a strong season will make it easier to live with some of the moves made over the summer.

There are certainly other must-dos and must-don’ts. However, these were the three that stood out in particular. If the Lightning adhere to these three specifically, the season will go much better both on and off the ice.