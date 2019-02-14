In today’s rumor rundown there is news on a possible trade coming out of Edmonton involving Cam Talbot while there are also whispers surrounding head coach Ken Hitchcock. In New York, with the Islanders, there are talks about who might be on the move and who the Islanders might target. Finally, TSN’s Bob McKenzie comments on the trade rumors out of Florida surrounding Jonathan Huberdeau.

Talbot on the Move Out of Edmonton

It’s been rumored since Mikko Koskinen signed his three-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers that goaltender Cam Talbot might be on the move out of Edmonton but the chatter has gotten much louder after another Oilers loss on Wednesday. As is being reported by TSN, there’s a chance Oilers goaltender “Cam Talbot could be heading East ahead of February 25’s trade deadline.”

TSN Insider Darren Dreger reported the Oilers are in “trade discussions” with the Philadelphia Flyers who are currently playing young Carter Hart. Hart worked with Talbot during the summer and is a big fan, viewing the Oilers veteran netminder as a real mentor to his game and NHL career. Dreger noted talks are preliminary but there is certainly something to them.

There are other notable bits surrounding the Oilers including Ken Hitchcock not coaching the team at today’s practice and letting assistant coach Glen Gulutzan take over and that led to speculation he’s offered to step down. Andy Strickland tweeted, “The rumor of Ken Hitchcock is considering or had considered stepping down is completely false. He’s often taken in practices from the stands in the past. Watched practice up high after running a long meeting. # Oilers”

Brock Nelson Not Interested in Leaving Islanders

Andrew Gross of Newsday is reporting that New York Islanders pending first-line center Brock Nelson isn’t worried about the trade deadline and doesn’t figure he’ll be traded by the New York Islanders. “Everybody is happy with being here and winning games and we’d like that to continue,” said Nelson.

The Islanders are speculated to be among the busier teams in the NHL with players like pending UFAs Anders Lee, Jordan Eberle and Robin Lehner potentially on the trade block. There is also news the Islanders might be interested in grabbing Ilya Kovalchuk from the LA Kings.

With how well the Islanders have been playing, they have an interesting situation on their hands. They might have been sellers considering how many free agents they have but they are playing well and selling just prior to the postseason doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Bob McKenzie Comments on Huberdeau Rumors

There were rumors in Florida that Jonathan Huberdeau might be a trade candidate out of Florida in an effort to make room to acquire Artemin Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky. Bob McKenzie had a Wednesday evening TV hit on NBCSN and commented on the Huberdeau speculation.

McKenzie said:

“I believe that Huberdeau has been told by the Panthers, ‘We’re not trying to trade you. We’re not shopping you.’ You never get the full thing where a team says, ‘Under no circumstances will we ever trade you,’ because you know sometimes it just needs to happen. But I think he’s been assured in the short term anyway.”

McKenzie doesn’t believe the Panthers want to give up Huberdeau for a couple of rentals so a trade that would include Huberdeau going to Columbus for either or both of those players doesn’t make much sense.

Elliotte Friedman’s Teams to Watch

Elliotte Friedman said on his latest edition of 31 Thoughts, teams that could be looking at big named rentals include the Calgary Flames, New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Boston, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks.