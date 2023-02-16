NHL Rumors: Predators, Oilers, Coyotes, Senators, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Nashville Predators are set to become sellers. Are the Edmonton Oilers a team that might have an interest in one of their defensemen? Meanwhile, there is debate about why the Arizona Coyotes chose to sit Jakob Chychrun. Is there more going on here than a simple decision to protect the asset? Finally, what are the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs up to?

Predators Won’t Be Buyers, Could they Become Sellers?

Jeff Marek had conversations on his show Wednesday, both with Greg Wyshynski of ESPN and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet regarding the Nashville Predators. He played a clip of GM David Poile saying the team won’t be buyers ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline and with a few more losses, could become sellers. The debate was about who might be moved if that happens.

Mattias Ekholm, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Both wondered if a defenseman might attract interest around the league. Friedman believed it was Dante Fabbro that could be moved, while Marek wondered if Mattias Ekholm made sense. Marek thought Ekholm might be a fit for the Edmonton Oilers, who are rumored to be chasing after Erik Karlsson. He figured Ekholm’s contract makes a bit more sense as he’s got three more seasons at $6.25 million per season remaining on his deal.

Who Is Still Interested in Patrick Kane?

Following an ugly loss to Toronto in which Patrick Kane didn’t look terribly engaged, Friedman says Kane has got to find a way to show teams he’s got something left to offer. As it stands, it’s not clear how many teams are legitimately interested in trying to trade for him and there’s concern about his injury situation. Playing poorly only compounds those concerns.

Friedman writes, “I think Edmonton’s interested, and has reached out. I think Dallas has considered it. I’ve wondered about Vegas, and my belief is Toronto wants to know whether or not it’s actually in the mix before considering anything.” Despite the frustration showing in his game, Friedman said that teams who might be told Kane is interested, they’ll all at least take a serious look at him, simply because of his resume. He added, “This is a complicated deal, and I’m not sure how much longer anyone is willing to wait. You don’t want to be the abandoned bride at the altar.”

Updates Out of the Senators Organization

Bruce Garrioch offered a few updates on social media when it comes to certain players from the Senators roster. Among the notes Garrioch tweeted:

“[Derick] Brassard won’t be dealt. Will play 1.000th game with the Senators.”

“Dorion says he will add a defenceman if possible but tough market. Likely won’t move [Travis] Hamonic.’

“Dorion says [Alex] DeBrincat won’t be dealt. He’s not being traded.”

“Dorion says the next seven games will decide the trade deadline approach. #Sens Ready for both scenarios.”

Another interesting update out of Ottawa is that actor and potential new part owner, Ryan Reynolds, joined The Remington Group and their bid to purchase the team. They are not the favorites to land the club and speculation is that it’s their group of Reynolds is out. Friedman wondered what kind of offer they made to Reynolds to get him to commit.

Why Did Coyotes Pull Chychrun?

A trade is not imminent that will see Jakob Chychrun moved to another club, even if the Los Angeles Kings are still considered the favorites to pull this deal off. Part of the issue is believed to be a contract snag between the two teams and it has been made clear by the Kings that neither Quinton Byfield nor Brandt Clarke will not be traded.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column that there is some talk that a minor injury could be the reason Chychrun is being held out and the Coyotes don’t want to jeopardize a trade. Marek said during his show that announcing Chyrchrun coming out of the lineup could bring more potential trade partners to the table. Among the names Friedman listed are the Boston Bruins. Friedman thinks the Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, and Toronto Maple Leafs are officially out. He adds, “I’ve wondered about Winnipeg. But, as you may have seen on Twitter, Columbus makes a lot of sense.”

Maple Leafs Trying to Hide Their Gameplan

Friedman writes that Toronto GM Kyle Dubas is doing his best to hide his trade deadline intentions, but the belief is that he’s prioritizing a forward. Yesterday’s report that Patrick Kane had the Leafs on his trade list got a lot of attention and while he’s not necessarily an obvious fit based on what most insiders believe the team needs stylistically, there is some attraction to the idea of Auston Matthews and Kane working together on that top line.

Friedman writes, “The fourth line has been a mishmash, and whether he adds someone for that spot or aims higher and pushes down another forward to strengthen the overall group — he’s going to address it. That doesn’t mean he won’t consider adding to the blue line, but he’s deeper there than up front.”