NHL Rumors: Canucks, Penguins, Blackhawks, Coyotes, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are testing the market on a defenseman while the outlook of trading other players from the roster shifts. The Pittsburgh Penguins could use a backup goalie and a defenseman, the Chicago Blackhawks are likely to hold onto Brandon Hagel and the Arizona Coyotes are still trying to assess the trade market for players like Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel. Finally, the Edmonton Oilers could find value in a Tyson Barrie trade but when is it best to pull the trigger?

Canucks Exploring Market on Tyler Myers

The Fourth Period is reporting that the Canucks are testing the trade market for defenseman Tyler Myers. He notes, “They want to wait a couple of weeks to see how the team performs and exactly what the marketplace has to bear for some of their players, including Tyler Myers.” Myers is a $6 million player so he won’t be the easiest contract to move but should attract some attention because he has two years left on his deal.

David Pagnotta writes:

“The objective is to not only shake up the roster and retool a little bit, but also to free up a little bit of cap space going into next season so that (Canucks GM) Patrik Allvin and (President, Hockey Operations) Jim Rutherford can really put their mark on this club.”

Also with the Canucks, there doesn’t seem to be as much interest in players like Brock Boeser and Conor Garland as there does J.T. Miller. More teams cover Miller while the Canucks have pulled back from the idea of trading him.

Penguins Goaltending and Blue Line Options

As per Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Penguins are hoping to land a backup goaltender and some depth on the blue line ahead of the trade deadline. Possible goaltending options include Jaroslav Halak and pending UFAs Braden Holtby, Thomas Greiss, Joonas Korpisalo, Pavel Francouz, and Martin Jones.

When it comes to the blue line, he writes:

While the Penguins would likely opt for an under-the-radar defenseman based on their limited assets and salary cap space, some bigger names out there include Hampus Lindholm (Anaheim Ducks), P.K. Subban (New Jersey Devils), John Klingberg (Stars), Mark Giordano (Seattle Kraken), Ben Chiarot (Montreal Canadiens) and Nick Leddy (Red Wings). source – ‘Trade deadline primer: A look at the Penguins’ possible targets, assets to move, salary cap considerations and more’ – Mike DeFabo – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – 02/22/2022

DeFabo does caution that given the Penguins cap situation, most of these players aren’t likely. Instead, the Penguins will have to look at a cheaper option to replace Mark Friedman in the top four.

Coyotes Trade Outlook

Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong confirmed he’s received offers for Jakob Chychrun, “But at this point in time, he’s a Coyote and we love him being a Coyote, and I guess that’s all I can say on that.” Morgan adds that the Coyotes actively trying to move Chychrun and aren’t in a position to have to based on the fact he’s signed through the 2024-25 season with an affordable $4.6 million cap hit.

There’s some talk that the New York Rangers have looked at Phil Kessel of the Coyotes as a backup plan to their backup plan. The asking price for Kessel is a second-round pick but there aren’t many teams willing to give that up. It is believed Arizona would settle for a third-rounder.

Blackhawks Will Likely Retain Hagel

As per The Athletic’s Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus, winger Brandon Hagel has repeatedly come up in trade rumors based on his solid play and team-friendly contract. Neither scribe thinks he’ll be traded though.



The consensus seems to be that the Blackhawks will retain Hagel, regardless of most of the offers that come in. Still just 23, he carries a $1.5 million annual cap hit through 2023-24 and could be a core part of their rebuild/retool going forward. They write:

It doesn’t sound as if the Blackhawks are interested in moving Hagel. If a team did come calling for him, it would probably take a very enticing package for the Blackhawks to consider moving him. source – ‘Blackhawks trade tiers: Who’s staying, who could be going and what about Dylan Strome?’ – Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus – The Athletic – 02/23/2022

Trade Value of Tyson Barrie

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic writes that he believes the Oilers will try, in some way, to move out salary to make a deal at the trade deadline. When asked if Tyson Barrie would have any trade value, he responded yes, but there’s a catch.

Nugent-Bowman explains:

The ideal scenario would be for the Oilers to acquire a more well-rounded blueliner to play with Darnell Nurse, allowing Bouchard to move full time to the third pair, and ship out the offensive-minded Barrie. I see Barrie having value with just two years left on his contract. But I see him having much more value in the offseason. source – ‘Oilers trade deadline expectations? Jay Woodcroft’s early impact? Evander Kane’s fit? Mailbag’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 02/23/2022