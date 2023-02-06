NHL Rumors: Penguins, Flyers, Canucks, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins want to add but there are things they are not willing to sacrifice or trade to make the additions they might feel they need. Meanwhile, is there a team looking at trading for Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers? The Vancouver Canucks are still shopping Brock Boeser and the Calgary Flames might be considering a change of GM. Making the playoffs got a lot more important for Brad Treliving.

Penguins Won’t Trade First-Round Pick

Speaking with reporters including Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Penguins’ GM Ron Hextall stated that his team won’t be willing to move their first-round pick at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. Hextall did say, “If we can do something to make us better this year, I’m looking to do it”. However, with limited space to work with ($1.35 million) and no desire to move the team’s top pick, any addition might be more of the depth variety.

Ron Hextall, General Manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hextall said:

“We’ve got to be creative with our cap situation. But I think (24) teams are either within $2 million of the cap or (using long-term injured reserve). So there’s a lot of teams that are in a tight situation here. And, certainly, we’re one of them. But we’d certainly like to find something that upgrades our group and … maybe it’s a better fit.” source – ‘Penguins general manager Ron Hextall looks to improve but with limited salary cap space’ – Seth Rorabaugh – TribLive.com – 02/05/2023

At Least One Team Has Interest in Kevin Hayes

Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now writes that there is an NHL club showing interest in Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes and wants to move him back to center. Hayes has been having a solid season for the Flyers with 15 goals and 45 points in 50 games this season. He’s been playing most at left wing.

Latest News & Highlights

Hayes’s contract is not an easy one to move. There are three more seasons remaining with an average annual value of $7.1 million. He also has a 12-team no-trade list. That has to mean the team that is showing interest has some cap space to work with but Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now say that the interest is coming from a very good team.

7 Teams Listed as Potential Fits for Brock Boeser

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff took a look at possible trade fits for Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks. He listed the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Calgary Flames as options.

Seravalli writes that the Canucks might be willing to retain $1 million on the trade and adds, “Any acquiring team will believe a change of scenery is exactly what he needs to get back to being the consistent, 25-goal scorer and power play threat that he used to be. It’s going to be a gamble either way with a $6.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons.”

Is Brad Treliving Sticking With the Flames?

There are questions in Calgary about whether Brad Treliving will be the GM of the Calgary Flames next season. He’s in the last year of his contract and hasn’t mentioned his status with the organization at all this season. Julian McKenzie of The Athletic writes that predictions have already begun.

McKenzie notes:

Treliving has been the general manager of the Flames since 2014. But would a new voice and letting his contract expire be the right move? Or are the Flames better off doing everything to keep him, especially if there is no obvious successor available? source – ‘Brad Treliving’s future? Jacob Markstrom, Dan Vladar splitting starts? 5 Flames questions’ – Julian McKenzie – The Athletic – 02/06/2023

If the Flames don’t make the playoffs, one has to believe the organization might look to consider new options, especially following a monster trade that hasn’t worked out.