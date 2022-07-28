NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Oilers, Jets, Wild, Klingberg

In to NHL rumors rundown, could the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks make for good trade partners? Are the Montreal Canadiens kicking tires with the Edmonton Oilers about the availability of Jesse Puljujarvi?

How many teams were interested in signing Danton Heinen and what is happening with Kirill Kaprizov? Finally, John Klingberg has fired his agent. What now?

Could Islanders and Canucks Swing a Trade?

The Province’s Ben Kuzma wondered if the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks might make for solid trade partners, specifically suggesting Noah Dobson go to the Canucks as part of the deal for J.T. Miller. Kuzma pointed out the Canucks’ former management had an interest in Dobson and that interest dates all the way back to his junior days.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There were apparently additional reports during the draft that the Islanders inquired about a trade for Miller. GM Lou Lamoriello keeps things very closer to the vest, but it’s clear the Islanders need to do something to improve their top six. Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford denied having any trade discussions with the Islanders but that’s par for the course when dealing with Lamoriello.

Kuzma writes:

Adding a 99-point dynamo in Miller, 29, at a projected $8 million annually in a lengthy extension, is the cost of doing business to get anywhere in the tough Metropolitan Division. Dealing Dobson to the Canucks would ease some financial burden by also parting with a roster forward or top prospect, plus a 2023 first-round pick. source – ‘Will Canucks’ Noah Dobson domino finally fall on NHL summer trade front?’ – The Province – Ben Kuzma – 07-25-2022

Canadiens Interested in Jesse Puljujarvi?

As per Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: a source said that the Montreal Canadiens might have an interest in recently-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi. Reports are that the Canadiens have been doing their due diligence on the Oilers’ disgruntled forward since before the draft and now that he’s signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Edmonton, he could be a more attractive option.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McDavid, Campbell, Knies & Milano

There are reports that the Oilers have not removed Puljujarvi from the trade market and one scout suggests the player has become even more attractive to teams after he signed on Tuesday. Murphy writes:

“…one has to wonder if Hughes and the Canadiens could even package one of the numerous contracts they’re trying to unload that could help a contending team like the Oilers, with a third or fourth round pick and acquire a winger in Puljujärvi, who might need the Midas touch of Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis to finally realize his potential?”

Winnipeg Jets Were in on Heinen

Forward Danton Heinen has signed an extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The one-way deal will run through the 2022-23 campaign and carries an average annual value of $1 million.

The Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Danton Heinen on a one-year contract.



The one-way deal will run through the 2022.23 campaign and carries an average annual value of $1 million. https://t.co/MBVi6ousgL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 27, 2022

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet is reporting that the Winnipeg Jets were one of several teams to make a more lucrative offer to Heinen before he chose to return to the Penguins. He notes, “For Heinen, the decision was ultimately about enjoying and appreciating the situation in Pittsburgh and chasing a Stanley Cup there.”

Kaprizov Situation in Russia Still a Concern

The situation in Russia when it comes to NHL players isn’t at all solved and there’s still a lot to be sorted out when it comes to Kirill Kaprizov. Further delays could pose a massive problem for the team. Reports were a couple of weeks ago that he allegedly bought a falsified military ID card in 2017. He is still being held in Russia over and has been denied entry into the United States on two occasions.

As per Michael Russo of The Athletic, ”GM Bill Guerin remains confident the Kirill Kaprizov situation is in the process of being rectified in Russia and that he’ll be back in Minnesota before the season: “He should be OK and we should be OK. But it’s delicate and I’d rather not comment on it.”

Klingberg Fires Long-Time Agent

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, ”I’m told free agent defenseman John Klingberg has parted ways with longtime agent Peter Wallen.” He adds, ”Klingberg is now being represented by Newport Sports Management.”

One has to wonder if his failure to get signed to this point in free agency was on his agent or the player believing he was going to get “X” in terms of both money and term and no team has come close to meeting those expectations. The signs are all there that things were not handled well leading up to free agency. It seems like his old agent misplayed the trade request out of Dallas and misjudged the market leading up to UFA.