NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Devils, Jets, Flames, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Arizona Coyotes bought out a couple of players and the belief is the team might be making a philosophical change to free agency and trades. Meanwhile, how serious are the New Jersey Devils about trading for and signing Connor Hellebuyck? Is it down to two teams for Pierre-Luc Dubois and how will the Jets move on from Blake Wheeler? Which names are being discussed out of Calgary when it comes to trades? Finally, how active are the Philadelphia Flyers on the trade market?

Coyotes Looking to Be More Competitive

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Coyotes are looking at changing the way they do business with player contracts. He notes that the Coyotes are poised for a significant turnaround and their focus is on enhancing their competitiveness in the upcoming year.

Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)



They believe they can advance to the next stage of their development. As a result, it’s crucial to note that they won’t be parting ways with valuable players such as Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz, who were previously considered potential trade targets on our radar throughout last season.

Devils Pursuing Hellebuyck Trade and Extension

As per Pierre LeBrun’s report, the New Jersey Devils are one of the teams actively involved in pursuing Connor Hellebuyck. Furthermore, LeBrun reveals that the Devils have reached out to the Winnipeg Jets to express their interest in signing the Vezina-caliber goaltender to a contract extension.

While they are interested in extending Hellebuyck’s contract, they are hesitant about committing to a salary similar to that of Andrei Vasilevskiy and around the $9.5 million that Hellebuyck is rumored to be seeking.

Not Just a Two-Horse Race for Dubois

Darren Dreger reports that the Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings are certainly interested in Dubois, but they aren’t the only ones. Saying it isn’t a two-horse race, more teams are likely in the mix. He noted that the Kings have salary cap concerns and the Canadiens are happy enough to wait for free agency if the other choice is to overpay in a trade.

In other Jets news, Darren Dreger of TSN is reporting that the possibility of a buyout for Blake Wheeler is something the Jets are looking at. He writes, “As has been the case since the buyout period opened, this is an option for the Winnipeg Jets and Blake Wheeler. There is some trade interest, so the Jets continue to work through the process.”



Flames Have Trade Irons In the Fire

Dreger also noted that the Calgary Flames are among the busier teams working the phones right now as they have potential trades they are working on involving Noah Hanifin, Mikael Backlund, and Tyler Toffoli.

Milan Lucic has been told he can speak to other teams and his agent is working the phone trying to gauge interest around the NHL. The Canucks are said to be tossing the idea around internally.

Flyers Are Active on Trade Front

Seravalli notes that Daniel Briere, the newly appointed general manager of the Flyers, is prepared to take action. As the Flyers set out on a journey of rebuilding, Briere is determined to be assertive in initiating the process. Insider sources indicate that he has been actively attentive and participating in trade discussions concerning a multitude of players on the team’s roster. In fact, there were indications of a possible deal involving Kevin Hayes in recent days. “The Hurricanes, Stars, Wild, Red Wings, and Blue Jackets were among those to kick tires.”

Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Carter Hart, and Tony DeAngelo are other names the Flyers are looking at dealing. However, amidst all the potential trades, one player remains off-limits for the Flyers: Cutter Gauthier.